Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently only last summer, but several top European clubs remain interested in him

Arsenal and Barcelona are among the clubs interested, though the Spanish giants shifted their focus to a different target

A reported cash-plus-player offer by Arsenal for the Super Eagles forward has been turned down complicating an exit

Victor Osimhen is not expected to leave Galatasaray this transfer window, despite considerable attention from clubs across Europe, according to multiple reports.

The Nigerian international only completed a permanent move to the Turkish giants last summer, yet top clubs have wasted little time in circling.

Victor Osimhen moves closer to staying at Galatasaray. Photo by Akin Celiktas.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal and Barcelona were among those monitoring the 26-year-old striker, though the level of concrete interest has shifted in recent weeks.

Barcelona's pursuit of Osimhen has faded after the Catalan club redirected their attacking transfer focus towards Argentine forward Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal have maintained their interest in the Super Eagles forward but are reluctant to push aggressively, reportedly out of respect for their positive working relationship with Galatasaray.

Galatasaray rejects Arsenal's swap push

A key sticking point appears to be a reported proposal that would have sent Viktor Gyokeres plus cash to Turkey as part of a deal for Osimhen.

According to Nexus Sports, Galatasaray rejected that offer, and the rejected proposal is understood to have further reduced the likelihood of any exit this window.

Separately, the speculation linking Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres with an Arsenal departure after just one season in London has also been put to rest.

As noted by Just Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta addressed the subject after his side's 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona, making clear that the Swedish forward would not be leaving the club.

That confirmation removes one potential element of any swap arrangement involving the two clubs and suggests Arsenal's frontline will remain intact heading into the new season.

With Galatasaray unwilling to sell, Barcelona out of the race, and Arsenal choosing not to force the issue, Osimhen appears set to continue in Istanbul for at least another season.

Premier League clubs join Osimhen race

Legit.ng previously reported that two Premier League clubs joined the race for Osimhen as the European 2026/27 season opener approaches.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two clubs as they seek to improve their strike options ahead of the Premier League season.

Source: Legit.ng