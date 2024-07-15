Fashion designer Veekee James has proven that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she is also a good cook

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours

The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what she had

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, had the support of some of her fans after she shared how she made five meals in four hours.

According to her, she wanted to go on a six-day trip and wanted her husband, Femi Atere, to have food in the house.

She did not have enough time to go to the market. Hence, she used what she had.to make five meals for her husband.

The hardworking lady woke up by 1 am and decided to make catfish pepper soup, fish stew, soup made with corn flour, stew, and palm oil rice.

In a video, she showed the process of making all the meals and noted that she loves it when her husband has protein in his food. She finished cooking by 5. 30 am and posted the video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Veekee's video

Several netizens have shared their take on Veekee's video. See some of the comments below:

@skypyclean:

"Not his friends heading straight to the house after watching this video."

@nkeirunwaogbe:

"This woman don dey plan this marriage since she was 13. She came prepared!"

@adaeze_adanna:

"I love how intentional you are with your role as a wife. May God continue to preserve your home."

@cukiesbrown_:

"Enjoyment wan wound Femi."

@facesbyapreba:

"I used to be limited in my cooking. But because of you, I’m not anymore and the kids love it."

@pharmspotless:

"Please keep pressing their necks. I love it for you."

