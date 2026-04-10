A Nigerian lady has shared screenshots of the messages that she received from her friends on Whatsapp

According to the lady, she was celebrating her anniversary when they reminded her that she was yet to give birth to a child

Social media users who came across the emotional post on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the post

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after sharing screenshots of messages she received from friends while celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Instead of receiving only congratulatory wishes, the messages she showed focused mainly on her not yet having a child, turning what should have been a joyful occasion into an emotional experience.

Lady receives hurtful messages over delay in childbirth

Identified as @flair on TikTok, she explained why she decided to share the private conversations publicly.

She revealed that several friends contacted her during the anniversary period, but many of them chose to remind her about childbirth rather than celebrate the milestone in her marriage.

According to the screenshots she shared, some friends urged her to quickly give her husband a child, stressing that the years of marriage had already passed without a baby.

Another message expressed hope that the following year’s celebration would include children, adding a comment about asoebi expectations and emphasising that they were referring to human babies.

One person mentioned her husband by name while encouraging her to start having children immediately, claiming that both the husband and the sender were waiting eagerly.

A separate message simply pushed her to give birth quickly for her partner.

While sharing the post, the lady noted that the repeated reminders affected her emotionally, especially as they arrived at a time she was marking an important personal milestone.

"POV: DMs I received as a childless married woman celebrating her anniversary," she said.

Reactions as childless lady shares messages she received

The post quickly gained attention on TikTok, where many users gathered in the comment section to react and share their opinions about the situation.

@Mrs k said:

"I’m still waiting for someone to tell me this.My marriage is going to 2 year now and no kids yet, I’m patiently waiting for 1person to use as scapegoat."

@F.A.R.U.Q.A.H of legal-axis.ng said:

"I am scared of my fifth anniversary. Asking God to come through. They even think me I’m unserious and over ambitious. But God gave me the best human as husband, I will use that one hold body any day anytime."

@minathebeautybabe said:

"God knows that nobody can ask me this question, not even my mother. I recommend “once in a while craze for no reason”, people will start taking caution."

@Balogun Sandra added:

"Whahala! May the Lord put people in their place of actualization! Not just children make a woman. Why pester a fellow woman about childbearing? Will you be the one to carry the child, go through the pains, or sacrifice your body and sleep? Every woman’s journey is her own. Let’s celebrate women for who they are, not just for what they reproduce."

See the post below:

Childless woman celebrates in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a video on the TikTok app celebrating her decision to never have children no matter what.

According to the woman, she is currently 40 years old and still living her best life, despite some people judging her decision as wrong.

Source: Legit.ng