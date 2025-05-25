Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has recounted the ordeal he suffered while filming on a movie set with popular actor Zubby Michael

Nnadiekwe advised actors to be cautious about engaging in unscripted actions during shoots, warning that such decisions have consequences

His management later revealed that he had to be rushed to the hospital after sustaining internal bleeding from a powerful kick delivered by Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was recently rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury while on a movie set.

The fast-rising actor was filming with his colleague, Zubby Michael, when he was kicked in the chest during a scene.

According to a statement released by his management, Nnadiekwe had to be taken for medical treatment after the shoot, as he suffered internal bleeding from the kick.

His team called for prayers and assured fans that he would receive the best medical care. They also confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and promised to provide further updates on his condition.

Godwin Nnadiekwe speaks out about incident

In a follow-up post, Nnadiekwe urged actors to be cautious on set. He revealed that the scene in which he was kicked by Zubby Michael was not part of the original script.

He clarified that he was not calling out the actor, who had previously spoken about the cancellation of degree certificates from certain foreign universities. However, he stressed the importance of prioritising safety during film shoots.

The actor also noted that he has been responsible for covering his medical expenses, receiving no external support.

It is worth recalling that Zubby Michael has had previous on-set altercations, including a reported physical clash with fellow actor 042 Prince over a movie role.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Godwin's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the videos and photos of Godwin in the hospital and on movie location. Here are comments below:

@king.ray__ wrote

"Zubby is always overdoing things. Everything he does is so aggressive. Is that what makes someone the best actor? Get well bro."

@adinmasomadina commented:

"This is bad I remember you complaining bitterly and you still had to hold on to finish the job."

@chidinwachukwu_1 said:

"Be careful cos the show must go on. Protect urself in every scene. Get well soon my brother. I don't know why such would happen in the first place."

@_henryogbonna shared:

"Haa! Lord take control. He’s healed in Jesus name. Please as we try to make scenes believable, let’s be cautious of our safety. It is well with us."

@swtifyluv said:

"Chai. Get well soon gee. God's healing. I hope the AGN will look into this and caution Zubby."

