Crayon confessed that during his early days in the industry, he harboured a massive crush on Tiwa Savage

The singer alleged that the "Water and Garri" star was the person who first introduced him to "Backy" during a meeting in 2018

Crayon revealed that following that single interaction, he developed a consistent habit that has stayed with him

Nigerian singer Crayon has opened up about a surprising chapter of his early music journey, revealing that he once had a huge crush on fellow star Tiwa Savage and that their interaction in 2018 left a lasting impact on him.

The ex-Mavin Records-affiliated artist made the revelation during a conversation with streamer Carter Efe, where he discussed his early days in the industry.

According to Crayon, meeting Tiwa Savage at the time felt surreal, as he had long admired her from afar.

Crayon confesses that during his early days in the industry, he harboured a massive crush on Tiwa Savage. Photos: Crayon/Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during the interview, Crayon, who recently lost her mother, said his admiration for Tiwa Savage went beyond professional respect.

He admitted he had a massive crush on her in 2018, when he was still finding his feet in the music industry.

The singer explained that during one of their interactions, Savage asked if he smoked, and he responded affirmatively.

He claimed she then handed him what he described as “Backy,” a slang term often used to describe a mixture rolled into a blunt.

“Tiwa Savage was my crush in 2018, she gave me my first Backy. She asked me if I smoked. I said yes mama I smoke, and she handed it to me. Since then, I started smoking Backy,” he said.

The revelation quickly became a talking point among fans, especially given Tiwa Savage’s influence and Crayon’s honesty about the experience.

Crayon further explained that the encounter marked the beginning of a habit he later struggled with. While he did not go into deep details about the period, his tone suggested the experience had a notable effect on him.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Crayon's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Whi_rls stated:

"Na that backy affect am to the point he start to write all those things he dey write about Don jazzy"

@Viralearth1 noted:

"That Tiwa self na full time beach, I hope she use her money to get a husband she can pay to marry her"

@leo49702 wrote:

"Tiwa Savage gave you your first Backwood? And she’s your real crush? 2018 sounds magical. The way she asked if you smoke… iconic. Backwoods loyalty makes total sense now"

Crayon alleges that Tiwa Savage was the person who first introduced him to "Backy" during a meeting in 2018. Photo: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Crayon gifts his parents new house

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2022 ended triumphantly for one of Don Jazzy's signees, Crayon, who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he disclosed that he took his parents out of their poor living conditions to somewhere better.

Crayon tagged the house a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

Source: Legit.ng