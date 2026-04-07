DJ Tunez has called out Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy on social media just hours after the two men allegedly clashed at a Lagos nightclub

The DJ twisted Burna Boy's recent project title, declaring that the singer showed the opposite of what he boasts of

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with many questioning whether DJ Tunez would repeat his statement in the presence of Burna Boy

Wizkid’s official DJ, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, better known as DJ Tunez or Ogbafia, has stirred heavy reactions online after sending a direct message to Burna Boy just hours after reports of an alleged clash between them at a Lagos nightclub.

The incident was said to have happened at Obi’s House, a popular nightlife spot. Details of the scuffle remain limited, but eyewitnesses described a heated confrontation that ended with both men involved in several clips circulating on social media.

DJ Tunez drags Burna Boy on social media hours after their alleged nightclub fight, twisting his album title to mock him online: Photo: dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Less than 24 hours after the altercation, DJ Tunez went on his X account and called out Burna Boy, using words considered insulting.

He went further to say the Grammy-winning singer showed clear signs of weakness.

This was seen as a deliberate dig at Burna Boy’s latest project, titled No Sign of Weakness, twisting the meaning to suggest the opposite of its message.

Taking to X to shade Burna Boy, DJ Tunez wrote:

"THIS NIQGA BURNA BOY!

ALL SIGNS OF WEAKNESS!"

The post quickly spread on social media, sparking debates among fans and observers. Many questioned whether DJ Tunez would be bold enough to repeat the statement in the African Giant’s presence

DJ Tunez, who has been a central figure in Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment, has often found himself in the middle of industry banter, and this latest episode has added fresh fuel to the ongoing conversations around the two Afrobeats stars.

Check out DJ Tunez's post about Burna Boy below:

Fans react to DJ Tunez's post about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@peace_igho said:

"You go fit repeat am for he front??"

@Bobcentt commented:

"That your slap na really Ogbafia slap. Be like you use Juju😂"

@uchenwa_au wrote:

"The music streets have always been peaceful, nǐggaz only going at each other with just BARZ, but since Burna touch small fame, we never hear word. He's just everywhere being a nuisance."

@dahyor_tweet reacted:

"All sign of weakness but na you dey floor"

@talk2chris1 said:

"Baba is it now you are waking from COMA ? We have been waiting to hear your side of the story🧐🧐🤔🤔"

@1GreatPhoenix commented:

"Well…apparently you were the one on the ground though I am just saying 🤷🏾 Maybe drop some video evidence to back up your claim a little bit"

DJ Tunez tells Burna Boy he displayed complete weakness following their alleged physical confrontation at Obi's House nightclub. Photo: dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

DJ Tunez reacts as Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti blasted Wizkid's fans, known as Wizkid FC, over what he described as disrespect towards his late father, Fela.

Kuti shared a video calling them cowards and asking why they were not comparing Wizkid to Pasuma or KWAM 1 instead.

Reacting to the outburst, DJ Tunez told Kuti that since he does not want Wizkid compared to Fela, he should instead be called the new Michael Jackson.

Source: Legit.ng