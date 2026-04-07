Comedian DeeOne pointed fingers at Wizkid, saying his old social media post triggered the alleged clash between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez at a Lagos club

He explained that Burna Boy reacts strongly whenever Sean Diddy’s name comes up, suggesting that the topic may have touched a sensitive nerve that led to the reported incident at Obi’s House

DeeOne also claimed that DJ Tunez bore the anger meant for Wizkid, as he alleged that the singer and his team attacked the DJ, sparking reactions across social media platforms

Comedian DeeOne has pointed fingers at Afrobeats star Wizkid as the one who sparked the alleged clash between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez at Obi’s House in Lagos on Monday night.

The incident allegedly involving Burna Boy, also known as the African Giant, and Wizkid’s long-time disc jockey, DJ Tunez, popularly called Ogbafia, has been trending on social media for hours and has sparked massive reactions online.

Comedian DeeOne reveals Wizkid's old Diddy post caused alleged Burna Boy and DJ Tunez fight at Lagos club on Monday night. Photo: comediandeeone/dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the incident in a video shared on his Instagram and X accounts, DeeOne explained that an old post made by Wizkid was the root of the matter.

He said Wizkid once wrote about being pressured over chains and mentioned Sean Diddy Combs’ name in the process.

According to DeeOne, Burna Boy is very sensitive whenever Sean Diddy’s name comes up, and that post touched a nerve, which later played out at the club.

He claimed that DJ Tunez ended up being attacked because of Wizkid’s earlier words.

DeeOne narrated that Burna Boy’s reaction showed how deeply the issue affected him, especially since the fight allegedly happened in the presence of his mother.

He emphasised that the anger was not random but connected to Wizkid’s post about Diddy.

“See what thing trigger African Giant oh. This is the real reason why African Giant go fight Ogbafia. Why is it that anytime they talk about Diddy, Diddy oil, Diddy this one, who be Diddy babe? African Giant go just dey vex. Wetin happen? For you to fight in front of your mother, your mama dey there, you dey fight. You know what that means? That means the thing pain you, you no fit control yourself.”

The comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate added that anything involving Diddy is Burna Boy’s soft spot.

“Once you mention Diddy, African Giant go just dey vex. So, this is the soft spot of African Giant. If you like cause African Giant, he will not do anything, but anything that makes you mention Diddy, he's very protective, very overprotective of Diddy. That's the prize of fame.”

Watch DeeOne's video below:

Fans react to DeeOne's claims on Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Donaldemehb4UB said:

"U never finish with vdm you don the talk about 'baby oil' Kuje the hungry you true true"

@AOwodeinde commented:

"U better be careful old man Make them no use ur gray hair do white ogi"

@NaijaGistRoom wrote:

"How would you feel if someone called you the primary sponsor of terrorism in Nigeria? Put yourself in that position."

@Aloma1313 reacted:

"This your level of mumu Dey irritate me bro You Dey always try use everything trend .. You try vdm he no reply Now you won use burna Omo..you too dull"

@wickeykayy said:

"No worry you are next,edo whea u go last time nah them fuckup all this ur online chochocho u go jam agbako one day 100%failed comedian"

@femi1055 commented:

"Bro, we all watched that 50 cent documentary. Diddy can't do anything free for anybody. Talk less of helping Africa boy for free ?! lol people that gave him their life he didn't give the face, we all know! Fame cost ooh"

DeeOne links Wizkid’s controversial post to Burna Boy’s reaction in alleged DJ Tunez club clash. Photo: comediandeeone/dj_tunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

DeeOne challenges VeryDarkMan and Ratels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DeeOne challenged social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, and his supporters in a heated online exchange.

This came after a court remanded cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord for issues related to the use of VeryDarkMan’s image, which sparked reactions from various public figures.

DeeOne reacted by warning critics not to use his image, saying that he could take strong action and even sponsor billboards to respond if pushed.

Source: Legit.ng