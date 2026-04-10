Apostle Gideon Isah shared a disturbing vision about Burna Boy being attacked with acid in a nightclub, giving detailed descriptions, and stating that it will happen before April ends

The warning came shortly after Burna Boy clashed with DJ Tunez at a Lagos club, a situation that has already drawn in Wizkid and stirred tension online

Social media users reacted strongly to the prophecy video, with many questioning the pastor’s message while others expressed concern over the timing and nature of the warning

A Nigerian pastor, Apostle Gideon Isah, has issued a strong warning to Afrobeats star Burna Boy, urging him to tighten his security after claiming he saw a divine vision of an acid attack on the singer at a Lagos Island nightclub.

The prophecy comes just days after Burna Boy had a physical clash with DJ Tunez, Wizkid’s official disc jockey, at Obi’s House nightclub in Lagos.

The incident led to a temporary ban on Burna Boy’s music by the Nigerian DJ Association and triggered a sharp response from Wizkid on social media.

Pastor Gideon Isah shares a detailed prophecy warning Burna Boy about a planned acid attack scheduled for Saturday before April ends. Photo: apostlegideonisah/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Apostle Gideon Isah shared the prophecy in a video through his Facebook page and X account, which has gone viral and stirred heated reactions online.

In the clip, the clergyman narrated how he saw Burna Boy walk into a nightclub and sit on a red couch positioned on the right-hand side.

He described how an unidentified person approached the singer with acid hidden inside a red cup disguised as a drink and poured it directly on the African Giant.

Though the attacker was caught, Apostle Gideon Isah explained that the damage would already have been done, insisting that the incident was imminent and would happen on a Saturday before the end of April 2026.

"God opened my eyes and I saw something about a man called Burna Boy. There is a musician called Burna Boy. I saw where someone poured acid on him. You know acid? I saw where they bath him with acid in a nightclub in Lagos, on the island. This is like a club. I saw where he walked into a club. And he was sitting down at the right hand side of the club on a red couch. And I saw someone with a cup of acid. He was carrying it in a red cup like a drink. And the moment it got close to where he was, he poured it on him. And they apprehended the person. But by then the damage had been done. And this thing is about to happen on a Saturday. And it's about to happen before the end of this month. The plan has been made. Payments have been made."

Watch the video of Apostle Gideon Isah's prophecy about Burna Boy below:

Nigerians react to pastor's prophecy on Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below.

@ThatOjoBoy said:

"Pastor way day wait make offering Time reach, all this one's na make e enter the controversy."

@LeezieNiv23663 commented:

"This one de give scope on how to deal with burna.. na who go think of that kind wicked thing for club wen people go to enjoy dem selves."

@platosgoul reacted:

"Ode you no go give better prophecy for Nigeria, na satanic vomit you dey spew. If any of you get mind to pour burna boy acid you had better just kill him because men will not only gun you down but will gun down your whole family. Try am and see."

@aaonation10 wrote:

"Pastor wey dey craze. He should better focus on himself."

@Clementjay86541 said:

"If na me I go arrest the pastor."

Apostle Gideon Isah's prophecy about an acid attack on Burna Boy at a nightclub surfaces days after his altercation with DJ Tunez. Photo: apostlegideonisah/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy speaks on clash with DJ Tunez

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy addressed his clash with DJ Tunez at Obi’s House nightclub in Lagos.

The singer explained in a livestream that the incident was a one-on-one encounter where he slapped the DJ twice and not a group attack as widely claimed.

He also said he stayed at the club for hours expecting retaliation, but none came, adding that the situation was exaggerated online.

Source: Legit.ng