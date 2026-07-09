Some Nigerian ladies in the United States opened up about what they experienced as immigrants on relationship visas

While the ladies on fiancé visas shared some of the requirements they had to meet, the one with a spousal visa spoke about her green card

They shared their relocation experiences and some special information regarding the relationship visas, sparking reactions

As the rate of relocation continued to trend amongst Nigerians, some ladies who moved to the US shared their visa experiences.

They shared some of the requirements that came with their visa types and how they fulfilled them.

3 Nigerian ladies who moved to US on spousal, fiancé visas share experiences. Photo: @nsiusa, @michellenarin

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights the experiences of two ladies on fiancé visas and another lady who has a spousal visa.

1. Lady with US fiancé visa lists marriage requirements

A Nigerian lady identified as Nsi shared a TikTok video to educate followers on K-1 visa requirements, including the 90-day marriage rule and Adjustment of Status application.

In her caption, Nsi explained that a K-1 visa is not simply a travel document. It carries legal obligations that must be met promptly after entry.

The most critical requirement is marrying the US petitioner within 90 days of arrival. Failing to do so can directly affect the holder's immigration status.

She also outlined the next step after marriage: filing for Adjustment of Status, which allows the immigrant spouse to apply for permanent residency and continue living legally in the United States.

2. Lady with spousal visa gets US green card

Racheal, a Nigerian woman now living in the United States, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the moment she received her US green card, just four months after arriving in the country.

She clarified that she entered the US on an IR1 spousal visa, a visa category issued to foreign nationals who are already legally married to a US citizen.

While the green card arrived relatively quickly after she landed, the road to getting there was anything but short. In the comments section, she said that the entire visa process took two years to complete before she could travel.

The IR1 visa, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, grants immediate permanent resident status to qualifying spouses, which explains why her green card followed so soon after her arrival.

Three Nigerian ladies who relocated to the United States on spousal and fiancé visas share their experiences. Photo: @iamrachealtee

Source: TikTok

3. Lady shares how she proved relationship to get K-1 fiancé visa

Michelle Narin, a US-based Nigerian woman, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a step-by-step breakdown of how she assembled her proof-of-relationship documents ahead of her K-1 fiancé visa interview.

In the video posted in July 2026, Michelle sat in her home and calmly walked viewers through two neatly labelled folders — one marked "original" and the other "photocopy" — packed with printed evidence of her relationship.

The materials she held up included money transfer receipts, text message logs, flight itineraries, boarding passes, photographs, screenshots of video calls, phone call logs, greeting cards, and notarised documents from couples therapy and family members, each printed on A4 paper and sorted by category.

The K-1 visa, commonly called the fiancé visa, allows a foreign national to travel to the United States to marry their American citizen petitioner.

Applicants are typically required to demonstrate that their relationship is genuine, which is why comprehensive documentary evidence is central to the interview process.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng