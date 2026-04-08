Funke Akindele has shared a heartwarming post praising her colleague Uche Montana for her role in Behind The Scenes

Uche Montana had played the role of one of the friends of the lead actress, Scarlet Gomez, in the hit movie

Funke Akindele's praise for Montana came amid rumours of a feud on social media between the two actresses

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has singled out her colleague Uche Montana for praise over the role she played in her movie Behind The Scenes, making waves on Netflix.

In a post which was shared via Funke's official handle on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, she described Montana as her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) for playing the role of Mariam, one of Aderonke Fernandez's best friends.

Funke Akindele pens heartwarming message to Uche Montana over her role in Behind the Scenes. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/uchemontana

Source: Instagram

Funke's post also countered recent rumours of a rift between her and Montana.

"Our WCW is @uchemontana, the one and only Mariam, bestie to Aderonke Fernandez in BEHIND THE SCENES… clock it! Now the real question is… show me your friend and I’ll tell you who you are Is that really the case in their friendship? Go watch, enjoy, and tell me what you," Funke Akindele wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Uzor Arukwe shared a witty confession about his character's death in Behind The Scenes.

Uzor, in a tweet via his official X handle on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, humorously described his instinctive "God forbid" prayer each time he saw his photo on a grave in a scene from the movie, where his character Victor died, and Scarlet Gomez visited the site.

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's heartwarming comments about Uche Montana amid feud rumours. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's social media post celebrating Uche Montana amid rumours is below:

Below is a viral tweet about rumoured feud between Funke Akindele and Uche Montana:

Reactions as Funke Akindele celebrates Uche Montana

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens taunting rumour mongers over their claim about Funke Akindele and Uche Montana. Read the comments below:

dabby_bliss commented:

"Where is that stupid Ai on TikTok that said they were quarrelling."

OlabodeAbi19061 commented:

"Where una Wey dey carry rumor say them get issues."

_OneKainGirl_ said:

"Twitter people swore that Funke is horrible and has had a fall out with Uche Montana. Always cooking when the gas is empty."

asorodaniii reacted:

"I like how funke shut you all up You won’t think about what tinubu is doing to you in Nigeria na another person matter una carry for head."

Pherajyy commented:

"And some people said Funke and Uche aren't on good terms anymore lol."

simmytatty commented:

"I suspected her already earlier and I was right. Friends who wants you doing better but not more than them. Lol."

Funke Akindele celebrates Iyabo Ojo's movie records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Funke Akindele was among the celebrities who congratulated Iyabo Ojo following her movie Return of Arinzo's records at the cinema.

Iyabo revealed that her movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office.

According to the actress, the Return of Arinzo grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, breaking multiple records, including the biggest Easter opening, the highest-grossing film of the weekend, and the second-highest opening weekend performance for 2026.

Source: Legit.ng