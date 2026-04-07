Iyabo Ojo's new movie, Return of Arinzo, has broken multiple records in just one weekend after it was released at the cinema

The movie grossed over N100 million, making it the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office

Iyabo Ojo's new movie records at the cinemas stirred reactions from many of her colleagues, including Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo shared an exciting update on Monday, April 6, 2026, including the records of her latest movie, Return of Arinzo, set at the cinemas less than a week after its release.

Iyabo revealed her movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the Easter weekend at the Nigerian box office.

Iyabo Ojo shares multiple records her new movie The Return of Arinzo broke in one weekend. Credit: toyinabraham/funkejenifaakindele/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the Return of Arinzo grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, breaking multiple records, including the biggest Easter opening, the highest-grossing film of the weekend, and the second-highest opening weekend performance for 2026

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, also confirmed the milestone in a post on Instagram, describing the movie’s debut as a strong statement at the box office.

Iyabo Ojo's new record at the cinema comes following a viral moment at her movie premiere in Lagos involving Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

In a viral video, Toyin was seen attempting to greet Akindele, who appeared not to respond, sparking reactions on social media.

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham celebrate with Iyabo Ojo over movie success at cinema. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The drama escalated on social media, with the two box office queens unfollowing one another on Instagram.

The post showing Iyabo Ojo's new movie records at the cinemas is below:

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham celebrate Iyabo Ojo

The recent achievement stirred congratulatory messages from many of Iyabo Ojo's colleagues and fans. Notable among them were the messages from Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Congratulations my darling. Now let's keep moving."

toyin_abraham commented:

"Hugeee."

kamo_state said:

"OluwaSeun ooooo Congratulations to you mama @iyaboojofespris God bless this project,let’s go!"

queenkange commented:

"Wow only Nigerians did this much Ghana are you ready to beat this record let’s go it’s Arinzo season."

abolade_023 said:

"Na this kind standard we want for Cinema not the way round… the story align, the actors put all their energy and, the sound and the camera is top notch.. Good movie deserve good reward."

thejpdiariescanada commented:

"Thank You Lord we keep pushing. Billion billon is the goal."

omo_aduke_ade commented:

"Alhiamdullilahi but I will never break my fasting until I hear bill bill bills insha alhau."

Iyabo Ojo sends heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo dismissed viral speculations of a feud between them following the viral drama at the latter's premiere for her movie The Return of Arinzo.

As the movie hit the cinema on Friday, April 3, 2026, Toyin was one of the celebrities in the entertainment industry who showed support for Iyabo.

Toyin's direct message to her fans also caught Iyabo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

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Source: Legit.ng