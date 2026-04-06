A Nigerian lady Fatima Momoh has publicly accused Olu Olowogemo of abandoning her and their young son

She shared emotional claims about their past relationship and a discovery that changed everything

The allegations surfaced amid Portable’s ongoing controversy with Lizzy Anjorin, fueling more online reactions

Fatima Momoh, the alleged wife of Nigerian actor Olu Olowogemo, popularly known as Portable, has taken to social media to accuse him of abandoning her and their 10‑year‑old son.

Fatima shared a picture of what she claims to be their marriage ceremony, alleging that Portable left her when their son was just two years old.

Portable’s alleged wife reveals shocking details of their first meeting. Credit: @mrportable_harejan

Source: Instagram

She further accused the actor of deceiving her into the marriage, revealing that she only discovered he already had five children with two women when her pregnancy was eight months along.

In her emotional appeal, Fatima explained that she has been struggling to raise her son alone while living in an unfinished building. She also named popular Fuji singer Pasuma as a witness to her marriage to Portable.

“Nigerians, please come to my rescue. I’m Fatima Momoh. Portable and I met at Ire Polytechnic. He came with his mother and brother Segun to ask for my hand in marriage. After we got married, he confessed to me that he had five children with two women in the past. As at when he told me this, my pregnancy was already eight months,” she said.

Her revelations come at a time when Portable is already embroiled in a heated social media feud with actress Lizzy Anjorin, adding another layer of controversy to the actor’s public image.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Mr Portable waded into the ongoing issue Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has faced in recent times and how unpopular they have become.

Portable started out by saying actors have always been people highly respected in the society and he lamented how much things have changed because TAMPAN was now being rubbished by people insulting its leaders.

Not stopping there, the actor placed his focus on foreign-based controversial social media star, Esabod, who had on different occasions insulted the association’s leaders.

Portable seemed very enraged that she had the audacity to say negative things about one of their veterans, Iya Awero, after claiming that she could not walk well because she used to sleep around.

The actor explained that it seemed TAMPAN’s leaders were afraid to retaliate and were taking the insults. According to him, that should not be so because the organisation is theirs to control how they see fit.

Portable added that nobody was being forced to be a part of TAMPAN and they should leave if they were not pleased with it. He however added that they should not then watch others rubbish what they had built.

According to him, he would not keep quiet if others decide to do so, adding that TAMPAN’s president, Mr Latin, seemed to be scared of Esabod.

The angry actor then called on the association's leaders and members to wake up and not let others bastardise their industry.

How netizens reacted to allegations around actor Portable

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@sunstartunde

How many of you are waiting, if you are washing Lissy plate does that me everybody is her slave, Abeg, face your family issues let others face there own, falana gbọ̀ tiẹ́ Tara ẹ́ni la kọkọ gbọ̀."

@Agegeborn said:

He is busy defending Iyabo Ojo cos Lizzy didn’t give him money when he asked for help. His just so misogynistic."

@Mie_mie96 said:

"I know this lady and her family They stay around pleasure ilepo oke odo….."

Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN elders

Iyabo issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page. The actress' apology came after the association blacklisted her.

She thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who had been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

Source: Legit.ng