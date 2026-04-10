A viral picture of veteran Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, Genevieve Nnaji, and Tonto Dikeh has ignited debate on social media

The edited picture, which showed Funke Akindele standing, included a caption asking which of the veteran actresses should stand for her to sit

The question quickly sparked a heated debate on social media as netIzens shared diverse opinions

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, over an edited group photo of her alongside other veteran colleagues Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, Genevieve Nnaji, and Tonto Dikeh.

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, showed Ini, Mercy, Genevieve, and Tonto seated together, including a caption asking netizens which of the veteran actresses should stand so Funke could take a seat, framing a debate on Nollywood status.

Social media users compare Funke Akindele to Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh, others. Credit: genevievennaji/funkejenifaaakindele/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Funke's supporters defended her, citing her strong record as both actress and producer, with her films repeatedly setting box office records at the cinema.

Legit.ng recently recalls reporting that Funke's new movie Behind the Scenes hit over ₦2 billion at the cinemas.

It also made it to the number one spot on Netflix barely a day after it debuted on the video-sharing platform, an achievement that stirred an emotional reaction and appreciation message from Funke.

Some netizens highlighted the veterans' trailblazing role, like Genevieve's Lionheart global push, Mercy and Ini's decades of relevance in the industry.

Edited group picture of Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, and others goes viral on social media. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Also, some social media users argued that Tonto Dikeh should be the one to stand for Funke to sit since she is now an evangelist.

Netizens share comments about Funke Akindele, others

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

ObaAdedamola52 commented:

"All of them should stand up. None of them has done what Funke did in this movie business."

fortitudetom reacted:

"Tonto Dikeh shouldn't be sitting on same table Genevieve Nnaji is sitting on. Who's such stupid question and why's Genevieve even on the table? Lecturing them?"

Dr_Tonysteve reacted:

"Wetin funke and mercy Johnson the find there? People wey never speak good English finish! Such disrespect for Genevive."

Paul_4Nyt commented:

"Genevieve Nnaji, she lost her glory long time ago. When last did she appear on the screen?"

2nskyy said:

"The most competitive is genevive here but she can’t still lay funke’s shoes. If you are realistic, not tribal using and not sentimental, you know. Google it, ask grok if you can. Its funke “dominance” but kudos to the rest. Tonto is the last on this list."

SuitWalk commented:

"The only person that will sit here is Genevieve , they rest will bow and stand for her.. Funke go far."

What Tobi Makinde said about Funke Akindele

Legit.ng recently reported that actor Tobi Makinde reacted to rumours that he was at war with his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

A few months ago, when Tobi and Funke were at an event, they both snubbed each other as the video circulated online.

Speaking about the Jenifa star, Makinde noted that his relationship with the actress started on social media and would not end there.

According to him, social media tends to create narratives, as he referred to the actress as “madam.”

Source: Legit.ng