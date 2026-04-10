Iyabo Ojo sparked online reactions after sharing a video where she mimicked Lizzy Anjorin’s voice and gestures, turning their long-running rivalry into a talking point while promoting her film

The actress's video came days after Lizzy Anjorin questioned the production of The Return of Arinzo, claiming that Iyabo was not the rightful producer of the project

Fans flooded social media with comments, describing both actresses as confused enemies while noting how Iyabo cleverly used the situation to boost awareness for her film

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has stirred fresh reactions after mocking her long-time rival Lizzy Anjorin while promoting her new film, The Return of Arinzo.

Iyabo Ojo’s latest move came just days after Lizzy Anjorin publicly questioned the production of the movie, claiming that Iyabo was not the rightful producer of the project.

Iyabo Ojo mocks Lizzy Anjorin in a viral skit over her comments on The Return of Arinzo movie. Photo: iyaboojofespris/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The rivalry between the two Yoruba actresses has spanned several years, involving defamation suits, accusations against family members, and even claims of spiritual attacks.

Using the skit video shared on her Instagram page as a direct response to Lizzy Anjorin’s claim, the Queen Mother wore a green T-shirt boldly displaying the movie’s title, mimicking Lizzy’s voice and dramatic mannerisms, including wide-eyed expressions and exaggerated hand movements.

The playful imitation quickly caught attention online, with many viewers describing the pair as 'confused enemies' and noting how Iyabo Ojo cleverly turned their feud into publicity for her film.

In the caption of the video, the filmmaker encouraged fans to support the movie in cinemas across Nigeria and beyond.

Iyabo Ojo thanked her followers for their backing and announced that screenings had already begun in Ghana and Liberia, with a UK premiere scheduled for 25 April.

She also revealed that Canada, Tanzania, Europe and America would follow soon, stating that no amount of opposition could stop the project’s momentum.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@zaynab_lawal said:

"Confused enemies😂😂😂 We love you QM😍😍😍"

@agbaje_abdulquadry commented:

"I don't see how someone will have no peace of mind on someone that don't even know u are alive matter.... @thereturnofarinzo higher higher, let them cry more 😂😂😂😂😂"

@doliepee wrote:

"The return of ARINZO film is giving haters pressure 😂😂😂 iyabo niii sehhhhhhhhh"

@its_Miguel04 reacted:

"This is what the Queen Mother should have been doing all along. Besides, that's the only way Lizzy will stop. Trolling Iyabo Ojo is her niche."

@abisolawhiko said:

"This is how God will give my enemies headache on top my matter"

@tx4tax commented:

"Lizzy will just kee hersef on top Iyabo mata. Hypertension is gradually settling in. Iyabo dey make her catch cruise. The interesting part is that people are using her trend to market their products and have fun, yet her dead jealous brain doesn’t seem to realize what’s happening."

Iyabo Ojo uses a playful skit to address Lizzy Anjorin’s claims about her movie, drawing massive online reactions. Photo: iyaboojofespris/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo appreciates Toyin Abraham

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham after the actress publicly supported her movie The Return of Arinzo.

Toyin shared a flyer of the film on Instagram and urged fans to watch it in cinemas, which later caught Iyabo’s attention.

Iyabo responded by thanking Toyin and calling her her “darling sister” in the comment section, showing appreciation for the support.

Source: Legit.ng