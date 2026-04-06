A source from the EFCC has told BBC about the anti-graft agency's stance regarding the controversy involving Blessing CEO

The insider explained, in detail, the agency’s stance on the call for the arrest of Blessing CEO over the cancer case on social media

The insider's comment continued to spark further debate as Nigerians still demand action over the trending controversy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet to act on growing public calls for the arrest of controversial influencer Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO.

Blessing CEO has recently been making headlines over accusations of making false claims of having stage 4 cancer in order to collect donations from patriotic Nigerians.

Blessing CEO is yet to be arrested by the EFCC. Photo credit: Blessing CEO/Instagram, EFCC

Source: UGC

According to her statement, she was able to raise around N13 million in donations after announcing she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. After this, many called her out with proof of medical document forgery, sparking another round of buzz on social media.

Commenting on the forgery accusation, Blessing CEO, during an interview with internet personality Egungun of Lagos, she claimed it was a case of "miscommunication".

EFCC weighs in on Blessing CEO controversy

In a recent report, BBC reached out to the EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, who declined to speak on the controversy. However, an authoritative source within EFCC, who pleaded anonymity, shared how the anti-graft agency sees the case.

The EFCC weighs in on Blessing CEO controversy. Photo credit: Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, the EFCC has not received any formal petition from the public, and what continues to strive is that of social media tags and calls, which do not hold so much ground.

The source said:

"As an organisation, whenever matters like this come up, we do not work on social media agitation, frenzy and all of that. We always want a person to place a petition before us which we can work on."

He continued:

"Independently, we can do our own intelligence, but certainly we do not always go by social media frenzy, agitation and all of that. If we arrest her, which information are we going to place before the court if we need to prosecute her? We are a very organised agency.”

The topic still trends online, with many netizens arguing that the EFCC should swing into action regardless, based on the volume of public outcry.

Blessing CEO and her past controversy

Blessing CEO is a self-acclaimed relationship therapist and is well known for her comments on love, marriage, and mental health.

Apart from her current controversy, in 2019, she famously claimed to have built a luxury mansion in Enugu, only for the actual owner, businessman Onye Eze, to expose the lie and have her arrested.

She is also known to have been romantically linked to celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna (IVD), whose late wife, Bimbo, died under controversial circumstances. Blessing was previously remanded in custody for alleged cyber-bullying and libel related to this case.

Woman who lost children to cancer speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who had lost three loved ones to cancer shared what she observed about Blessing CEO.

She also shared why she felt ashamed while watching Blessing CEO during an interview on Arise News Channel.

Source: Legit.ng