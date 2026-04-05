IVD took a sudden action on social media amid growing backlash trailing his lover, Blessing CEO, over her controversial stage 4 cancer claim

The development came after Blessing CEO admitted that her stage 4 cancer claim was a miscommunication despite earlier emotional appeals and fundraising efforts

This latest move by IVD has sparked heated reactions and speculations from Nigerians who are calling for the arrest of Blessing CEO

A dramatic twist has set social media buzzing as businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, widely known as IVD, took a serious step that immediately drew attention in the middle of the storm surrounding his partner, Blessing Okoro, also called Blessing CEO.

For weeks, Blessing CEO has dominated headlines after claiming she was battling stage four breast cancer.

IVD deactivates Instagram shortly after Blessing CEO exits amid backlash over her controversial cancer claim and donation saga. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She posted emotional videos online, including one where she shaved her hair, and later announced she was selling off her properties to raise money for chemotherapy.

Nigerians responded with donations, and she later admitted in an interview that she had received about thirteen million naira.

Blessing CEO's claims began to collapse when a woman accused her of editing medical reports that actually belonged to her.

Several videos of interviews with Blessing CEO revealed inconsistencies, and Nigerians began to call for her arrest and demand a refund of their donations. Social media activist VeryDarkMan and businessman Oil Money also requested refunds to be made.

The backlash grew stronger when the controversial relationship expert later said the cancer claim was a miscommunication, and bluntly stated that she would not refund anyone, insisting that nobody was forced to contribute.

On the night of April 4, 2026, Blessing CEO deactivated her Instagram account, leaving Nigerians in suspicion.

Shortly after, IVD followed with the same move, shutting down his own page. Checks on his page showed that the account is no longer available, confirming that his Instagram account has been deliberately disabled.

This unusual action has sparked heated reactions online, with many Nigerians suggesting the pair may be planning to flee with the donations, while others continue to demand their immediate arrest.

Check out the evidence that IVD has deactivated his Instagram account below:

Nigerians react to IVD's move

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adelekeadesewaadejoke1 said:

"Match made in hell 👏Aladanwo ati aladanwo."

@cukiesbrown_ commented:

"This wide face dude needs to be arrested too. They planned the whole saga together."

@mz__okiki wrote:

"Why are they running😂😂 Awon alo kolohun kigbe😂ooooooooooooole."

@ich_bin_lorlah reacted:

"After one month, they'll come with rebranding isonu. Expecting Nigerians to forget like they have selective amnesia."

@beygood1992 said:

"Criminal jam criminal.....Match made in kirikiri 🙌 🙌🔥🔥."

@godof_warandbattle commented:

"Make govt. lock down borders dem wan japa! 😂."

IVD shuts down his Instagram page as backlash grows over Blessing CEO’s cancer claim. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies assault claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO clapped back at social media users pushing domestic violence allegations against her lover, IVD.

Rumours had emerged on social media accusing IVD of assaulting Blessing CEO after she posted a video appearing distressed with a caption reading: "If you have my number, please call me. I am in distress, I am not safe."

However, Blessing CEO strongly defended IVD and denied that he physically assaulted her, arguing that social media users were trying to force her to admit to an incident that never happened.

Source: Legit.ng