The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCA) raised alarm over Blessing CEO’s recent claims of being a stage 4 cancer patient

Legit.ng earlier reported that a cancer survivor opened up on how the influencer allegedly doctored her medical results

NCA came forward to condemn Blessing’s actions and shared plans they are taking against her

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has demanded a full-scale investigation into alleged false cancer claims and suspected donation misconduct involving social media personality Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO.

Nigerian Cancer Society demands probe into blessing ceo’s shocking cancer claim. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In a statement signed by its National Director of Publicity, Bashir Mohammed Ranccas, the Society expressed deep concern over the controversy.

The matter has ignited widespread outrage and threatens the fragile trust surrounding cancer advocacy and support.

According to the NCS, Blessing CEO reportedly solicited financial assistance from Nigerians, citing a serious health condition, and received substantial donations from sympathetic members of the public.

However, emerging allegations of misrepresentation have cast serious doubt on the authenticity of her claims.

Describing the development as disturbing and unethical, the Society warned that exploiting cancer narratives for personal gain could severely damage public confidence and jeopardize support for genuine patients battling the disease.

“Cancer is not a tool for manipulation,” the statement emphasized, noting that such actions, if proven, could undermine years of advocacy and discourage life-saving generosity from donors.

The NCS further revealed plans to involve relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that anyone found culpable faces appropriate sanctions.

See their post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian cancer survivor, Mrs Deborah Mbara, has come forward in a viral video to allege that her medical report was manipulated by relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO.

In the emotional clip, Mrs Mbara, the creative director of Zazi Beauty Place in Asaba, Delta state, recounted how she once assisted Blessing CEO during a shoot as a makeup artist.

She explained that when Blessing CEO recently claimed to be battling stage four cancer, she reached out to console and encourage her, even offering prayers and medical advice.

According to Mrs Mbara, Blessing CEO requested a copy of her old medical report, claiming she wanted to compare it with her own doctor’s diagnosis. Trusting her, Mrs Mbara shared the document. To her shock, she later discovered that the same report was being circulated online by Blessing CEO as proof of her alleged cancer diagnosis.

“I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing she had another agenda,” Mrs. Mbara said tearfully. “Please, Nigerians, I don’t know anything about the report she is using to scam people of their money. I am not a party to it. This is evil, this is wickedness, this is demonic. I am a proud survivor. Jesus saved me,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.

She revealed that her husband and close friends urged her to speak publicly to clear her name and protect her family from the fallout.

Mrs Mbara emphasised that she had just completed therapy in January and was still recovering when the scandal broke.

Nigerian Cancer Society breaks silence on Blessing CEO's controversial statement. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The revelation has intensified public outrage against Blessing CEO, who has faced accusations of faking cancer to solicit donations.

Nigerians online are demanding accountability, a refund of donations, and a public apology.

Lawyer warns Blessing CEO risks jail time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Atanda Olatunji reacted to allegations of medical result forgery involving Blessing CEO.

The lawyer warned that the case could become serious if proven, noting that she sought donations using the claims.

He added that she risks facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretences, which carry possible prison sentences.

Source: Legit.ng