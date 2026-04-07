A Cameroonian gospel singer, Minister Etta, has called out his Nigerian colleague, Ebuka Songs, on social media

In an open letter that has gone viral, Etta accused Ebuka Songs of disrespecting Cameroonians

The Nigerian singer was one of the gospel artistes who recently ministered at an event in Cameroon

Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Hillary Emmanuel, aka Ebuka Songs, recently made waves on Facebook over his recent performance at a Christian event in Cameroon.

In a strongly worded open letter that has gone viral, Cameroonian gospel minister Etta admonished Ebuka Songs for what he described as “another level of pride” during his recent performance in Buea, Molyko Stadium, Cameroon, on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Ebuka Songs' recent performance in Cameroon trailed by drama as Cameroonian singer called him out. Credit: ebukasons/minetta

Source: Instagram

"My dear young brother, be humble, you hear? What you manifested today is another level of pride. We interact with senior ministers from your country, and they don't behave like that. So what you meant to say is that no minister could bless you? Not even your Nigerian sister?" Etta asked.

The Cameroonian minister shared a story about a company in the country that lost customers due to arrogant staff, as he inspired Ebuka, who was criticised by Reverend Kesiena for hosting Peller, on the need to be humble.

"You came into the spotlight less than five years ago when Moses Bliss gave you a platform. I don't even think Moses can behave like this," he said.

"I say this on behalf of all the Cameroonian ministers who were at that event, including your Nigerian sister: be humble, brother. You are still too young to be this proud, arrogant, and unethical," he added.

According to Etta, he chose to make the message public because the Nigerian singer did the same the last time he came to Cameroon.

"Cameroon and Cameroonians are not to be disrespected like this. Let this be the last time you do that," he warned.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka Songs reacted to a viral Tinubu campaign billboard as he lamented the current economic and security situation in the country.

The screenshot of a Cameroonian singer's message to Ebuka Songs is below:

Cameroonian gospel singer issues stern warning to Ebuka Songs over alleged disrespect. Credit: minetta

Source: Instagram

A video from Ebuka Song's performance in Cameroon is below:

Reactions as Cameroonian singer calls out Ebuka Songs

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Nnachi Praise commented:

"Some times we hear the problem from the problem."

Dir Nganfahm Anoint commented:

"Minister Etta we honor and respect you. But don't you think you're being extremist here? This message should be addressed to the organizer not him, I remember last year the Organizer asked him to stay in the car till it's his time, this year the Organizer might still have asked him to stay and wait, he didn't call himself on stage."

Bobuin Romans said:

"Min Etta with due respect sir you are the one having pride. When people are bigger than you accept and tap grace from them."

Alfred Esingie commented:

"I think this is common with young ministers, not particular to brother Ebuka! Strong meetings are held at 'big compound' to properly discuss with family members of the same characteristics. This is a long standing issue which needs a proper gathering amongst the right people to complain and air out how we feel."

Endah Rita commented:

"With all due respect sir As a Fellow Minister I believe you should have corrected him behind rather than outwardly shocasing pride....."

Ebuka Songs hosts Nwabali at his residence

Legit.ng previously reported that Ebuka Songs posted a heartwarming video of him hosting Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at his residence amid the ongoing football international break.

Ebuka shared the visit on his social media page through a video compilation showing Nwabali’s arrival, them sharing a meal, and praying together.

The highlight from Nwabali's visit was the moment the gospel singer presented the goalkeeper with a portrait of himself.

Source: Legit.ng