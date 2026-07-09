Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie's former lawyer, publicly defended Judy Austin, arguing the actress could not have broken a marriage that was already fractured

The lawyer claimed May Edochie only decided against divorce until after her son's death, and accused her of now seeking power and money

Ugwuonye also revealed that May's case attracted support from women who felt cheated in their relationships

May Edochie's former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has stirred fresh controversy after publicly coming to the defence of actress Judy Austin, saying she could not destroy a marriage that was already broken long before she arrived.

Speaking in a video shared on Instagram on 9 July 2026, Ugwuonye shed light on his involvement in May's legal battle with Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Reactions as May Edochie's ex-lawyer defends Judy Austin. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@judayauistin/@emeakugwuon

Source: Instagram

The lawyer noted that when he took on the case, it was clear Yul had contracted a statutory marriage, which legally prevented him from taking a second wife without first divorcing May.

Ugwuonye shares May's alleged demand

Ugwuonye observed that despite Yul being a household name with a strong public following, May Edochie was far less prominent at the time. He said this made the media landscape particularly challenging, noting that May's support base was thin compared to her husband's.

He added that May's situation eventually became a rallying point for women across the world who felt wronged in their own relationships, saying the case drew an overwhelming number of women who saw their personal pain reflected in hers. According to him, Judy Austin was unfairly made the face of that collective anger.

"Judy had no capacity to destroy any marriage. The marriage was long fractured before she came into the picture. The way May's mob was attacking her was pointless."

The lawyer further claimed that May had not been interested in divorce until the death of her son changed things. "Now, May wants power and money," he stated bluntly.

Her is Emeka Ugwuonye's full remarks on the Edochie marriage saga:

What fans said about May's ex-lawyer

The video drew sharp reactions online, with many questioning both Ugwuonye's ethics and his motives:

@izzyaccessories1 wrote:

"A lawyer coming out to spill confidential information . You are truly what they say you are"

@comfortzone756 asked:

"Which kind Lawyer be this???"

@sabiigirlfashion observed:

"Accusing her of seeking power & money but doing the exact thing via this podcast?"

@marquez_ebuka commented:

"They are trauma bonding with each other."

@thenature00000 warned:

"Avoid this lawyer, he will spill your secrets."

@_mizkay_ wrote:

"Go and tell the court this sir! She has sued! When you get to the court tell them this nonsense "

Uche Maduagwu apologises to May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Maduagwu tendered a heartfelt apology to May Edochie over his previous statement about her.

He further expressed regret for availing Linc Edochie's ex, Yinka Theisen, his platform to discuss his fallout with May Edochie.

Uche Maduagwu exonerated himself, noting that Yinka Theisen never paid him to use his platform.

Source: Legit.ng