Nigerian passport holders can access about 46 destinations in 2026 without a traditional visa

ECOWAS visa-free entry makes West Africa the most accessible region for the green passport

There are countries Nigerians still require traditional visas for despite the expanded global access

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian passport holders can reach approximately 46 destinations in 2026 without obtaining a traditional visa ahead of travel, with options ranging from visa-free entry and visas on arrival to electronic visa (eVisa) systems.

The destinations span West Africa, the broader African continent, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, according to the latest travel advisory for Nigerian travellers.

Ghana, Barbados and Seychelles are among the top visa-free destinations Nigerians can visit in 2026. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Visa-free for Africa

West Africa remains the most accessible region, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Movement Protocol granting Nigerians entry into Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo without a visa.

Cape Verde offers visa-on-arrival access to ECOWAS citizens.

Outside the ECOWAS bloc, Cameroon, Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles also grant Nigerians straightforward entry. ECOWAS member states permit stays of up to 90 days.

In the Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago all allow Nigerians to enter without a pre-arranged visa, making the region a growing destination for holidays and family visits.

Asia, Middle East and Oceania access

Across Asia and the Middle East, the Maldives offers visa-free access, while Nepal, Cambodia and Timor-Leste issue visas on arrival. Bahrain is available through an eVisa. In Oceania, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Samoa and Vanuatu all welcome Nigerian passport holders without prior visa applications.

Several additional countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mozambique, Suriname and Bolivia, offer eVisa or visa-on-arrival arrangements, removing the need for an embassy appointment before departure.

Kenya specifically operates an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) system that has simplified the entry process significantly.

Visa-on-arrival and eVisa programmes are making global travel more accessible for Nigerian passport holders. Photo: NIS

Source: Getty Images

Despite these openings, Nigerians still face visa requirements for many of the world's most popular destinations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and the majority of Schengen Area countries.

New Zealand announces new work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the New Zealand government has announced the introduction of a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for international students, including Nigerians, as part of an overhaul of its post-study immigration system.

The policy, announced on Monday, June 1, by Immigration New Zealand, will come into effect from 16 November 2026 and will allow eligible international graduates to remain in the country for up to six months after completing their studies to find employment.

The visa is being positioned as a transitional tool, allowing graduates to secure employment before being able to apply for a long-term visa such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Source: Legit.ng