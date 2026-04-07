Fuji singer KWAM 1's estranged wife, Emmanuella Ropo, has addressed rumours about her children

The businesswoman who issued a stern warning also threatened to take legal action going forward

Her fiery response to the rumours about her family has stirred reactions from social media users

Emmanuella Ropo, estranged wife of Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM 1, has addressed claims of having children with multiple men.

In a fiery statement released via her social media page on the evening of Monday, April 6, 2026, Emmanuella clarified the false narrative being peddled about her and her children.

KWAM 1's wife Emmanuella Ropo debunks claims of having children with multiple fathers. Credit: emmanuellaeversmiling/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

She stated that she has three children, not four, and that they share the same father.

The mother of three also vowed not to tolerate further defamation of her character and that of her children, revealing that she would take legal action against anyone who continues to spread false information about her, going forward.

“I’d like to clearly address a false narrative that has been used to bully and misrepresent me over the years. I have three beautiful children, all by one man, not four children by four different fathers, as it is wrongly circulated. They all bear the same surname: Adewale

Moving forward, I will not tolerate any further defamation of my character. Legal action will be taken against anyone who continues to spread false information about me. Please respect the truth," her statement read.

K1’s wife Emmanuella threatens to take legal action against defamation. Credit: emmanuellaeversmilling

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Emmanuella Ropo was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Emmanuella Ropo's response to the claim about her children is below:

Reactions as Emmanuella Ropo addresses claim about her children

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users, who shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

flora_t_baby9 said:

"Gbam. I've been waiting for a day like this. They're spreading too much nonsense about you, it's time for action."

salome_global_servic commented:

"It’s better to clear the air. How some people twist nonsense about others is really baffling."

abimbola_busari commented:

"Enough is enough. People should learn to stay in their lane and mind their business"

teniola_ajanaku said:

"One thing I’ve come to realise lately is this, when some people can’t reach you, get close to you, or have access to you, they suddenly switch up spreading rumours and negativity just to feel relevant. Unfortunate people."

m19eventsconsult commented:

"Speak your truth mama… any trespasser, Ile ejo straight , they will continue to malign women because they feel intimidated, someone of your repute needs to take action . I wish Accents upon ascension always ."

iroyinayoevents_mgt said:

"very unfortunate people. Sitting down and setting camera and ring light on top another person's life. when one or 2 enter prison, others go pick race. Radarada.

KWAM 1's ex-wife dies at 65

Legit.ng also reported that KWAM 1 lost his former wife, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe.

She was 65 years old when she died of an undisclosed cause.

Hafsat was the mother of Idayat Anifowoshe, who is a special assistant to Dr. Mayor Muibi Folawiyo, and the executive chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority.

Source: Legit.ng