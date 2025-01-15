Nigerian Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde, also known as Kwam1 or K1 de Ultimate, has lost one of his wives, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe

According to rumours, the singer's wife died in the early hours of January 15 today of an unexplained illness.

The deceased was reported to be 65 years old, and details about her Islam burial rite surfaced on the internet

Fuji Maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, or KWAM1, is currently mourning the demise of his former wife, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe.

She was 65 years old when she died earlier on Tuesday from an undisclosed cause.

Fuji legend KWAM1 mourns former wife. Credit: @kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Hafsat was the mother of Idayat Anifowoshe, a special assistant to Dr. Mayor Muibi Folawiyo, and the executive chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority.

Her remains had already been laid to rest in Lagos' Abari Cemetery under Muslim traditions.

Olushoga Olushola, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of LIELCDA, conveyed his sincere sympathies on behalf of his principal in a statement.

He said, "We know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving mother and dependable partner. We wish we could find enough words to comfort you at this moment."

He continued, "You must, however, take solace in the time your mother spent on earth and her good service to God and humanity. We understand she was an excellent woman, affectionate mother and dutiful mother of her children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her.

"Rest assured that our thoughts are with you, and our prayers are that you, the children, and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest."

In a previous report, the musician King Wasiu stirred reactions over his performance at a pastor's burial afterparty.

A video emerged online on Saturday, August 31, showing K1 De Ultimate performing in the Oregon area of Lagos at the burial of the late Pastor Solomon Kolowale Adedite.

A clip from the party showed the moment popular businessman E-Money, who was also present, joined KWAM 1 on the stage. Another video showed KWAM 1's reaction as E-Money sprayed him with dollar bills on stage.

Aside from KWAM 1 and E-Money, another popular face at the event was gospel singer Lanre Teriba.

Kwam1 also made the headlines after a clip of him singing about the state of the nation went viral.

In the viral clip, KWAM 1 was heard calling his friend, President Tinubu, to order. He reminded him about the promises he made during his campaigns.

He noted that this was not what he told him nor promised Nigerians. K1 noted in the viral clip that Nigerians are suffering, too many people are wallowing in misery, and if something isn't done quickly, people might be forced to hit the streets.

He also spoke about the insecurity bedevilling the country. K1 noted that kidnapping had become an evil bane that needed to be nipped in the bud.

Kwam1’s daughter wails over state of economy

Legit.ng recalls reporting a post shared online by Kwam1's daughter, Dami Marshal.

In her post, she called out the APC-led federal government, noting that the country's current state isn't what they promised Nigerians.

Dami bitterly lamented about the state of the economy, noting that things were in shambles and there was a need for drastic measures.

Source: Legit.ng