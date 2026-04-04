Toyin Abraham has been caught up in a new controversy on social media over her upcoming project

The actress recently shared details about her film, including posters and the release date, online

The movie's plot has, however, sparked heated conversation among Christians and Muslims

In a chat with Legit.ng a youth pastor shared his take about interfaith marriages

Popular actress and director Toyin Abraham has stirred up reactions on social media X, formerly Twitter, with the promotion of her upcoming YouTube movie "Love Between Two Altars."

Sharing posters of the upcoming project, which is centered on interfaith marriage, on her social media pages about a romance, the actress included in her caption, "We serve one God."

Toyin Abraham shares details about her upcoming movie project. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

A poster showed the interfaith couple with family members, a mosque, and a church in the background under the tagline "Two Beliefs. One Heart. No Easy Choice."

The movie, which featured star actors like Ogogo and Antar Laniyan, is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 6, via her YouTube channel.

This comes days after the actress was snubbed by her colleague Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere in Lagos.

Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie makes waves on social media. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's social media post about her upcoming movie is below:

Mixed reactions trail Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie

The upcoming movie has been trailed by backlash from some Christians on X, formerly Twitter, rejecting the shared God claim. Muslims also shared diverse views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

princes_marlin commented:

"Na why them Dey shenk you for party."

BeckleyBusola said:

"I don’t have anything against islam. However, islam identifies us Christians as infidels. They also blaspheme the name of Jesus! We don’t agree and so, we don’t serve the same God! There is a sponsorship with this agenda ongoing presently and some of us know about it."

TOshatimi reacted:

"A person who doesnt have the genuine knowledge and relationship with the god/God she serve is telling serious minded people that we serve the same God Wake up....WE DO NOT SERVE THE SAME GOD."

broda3000 commented:

"Why are people saying this is an agenda? Na today inter-faith marriages have been going on? You people should calm down. Stop showing your extremist tendencies. Let people marry whoever they want."

seunalonge55 reacted:

"What if I tell you this movie is a propaganda sponsored by the government nko... Because I kid you not about 4 or 5 days ago a movie with similar plot was released..."

OgbuabiaT said:

"lol Your name is Abraham and you dy produce this useless movie?"

Real_Skym commented:

"This comment section is full of those who lack indepth knowledge of their own religion criticizing another religion which they know nothing about. Shame wear them clothes."

Interfaith marriage not advisable

According to a youth pastor, Tobi Oluwatuyi, marriages with different beliefs is not advisable for Christians as it is against God's commandments.

"For a Christian, it's never God's plan for his children to marry outside his vineyard or tribe. He gave a lot of commandments about this in the scriptures. Also, away from the spiritual side, two different beliefs are not advisable in marriage," he said.

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng