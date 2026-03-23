Emmanuella Ropo recently shared fun videos from her coronation in Abeokuta, Ogun state

She also proudly announced her new name, including her chieftaincy title in an appreciation post

Amid the congratulatory messages, some netizens couldn't help but ask about her estranged husband, KWAM 1

Emmanuella Ropo, the estranged wife of Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, on Saturday, March 21, 2026 was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Sharing videos from her coronation, Emmanuella revealed she was bestowed with the title of Seriki Iyalaje of Egbaland by HRH Oba Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland.

In an appreciation post, which she shared on Sunday, March 23, Emmanuella expressed gratitude and humility for the recognition.

KWAM 1’s wife Emmanuella Ropo shares heartwarming videos from her coronation. Credit: emmanuellaeversmiling

Source: Instagram

She also thanked everyone who played a part in making her coronation a success, as well as those who stood by her, including royal fathers, chiefs, dignitaries, family members, friends, and well-wishers.

Reintroducing herself with her new title, 'Chief (Mrs) Emmanuella Ropo Ajike Adewale Odebiyi Seriki Iyalaje of Egbaland,' she wrote in part,

"With a heart full of gratitude and deep humility, I give thanks to Almighty God for the successful fulfillment of my Chieftaincy Conferment Ceremony today, Saturday, 21st March, 2026. I am profoundly grateful for the honor bestowed upon me."

Curious netizens question Emmanuella Ropo about KWAM 1 as she becomes a chief in Ogun. Credit: emmmanuelleversmiling/kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuella Ropo left many pondering with a deeply emotional post on Instagram. She shared what many are calling her most personal reflection yet.

In a lengthy write-up, Emmanuella narrated how she once battled with pain and betrayal from those she trusted the most. According to her, the hurt ran so deep that it almost silenced her voice.

Emmanuella Ropo's appreciation post is below:

A video from Emmanuella Ropo's coronation is below:

Reactions as Emmanuella Ropo bags chieftaincy title

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some curious netizens questioning Emmanuella about KWAM 1's absence.

Recall that speculations of a fallout between Emmanuella and KWAM 1 had made the rounds in the past, with the singer recently addressing the matter.

Read the comments below:

treasurechibozu commented:

"Where is the husband ???"

divine_grace1122 reacted:

"I am so happy she walked away from that mess called marriage where they were dragging her every day. Your dignity has been restored!. She is indeed a beautiful woman."

adaada_clement commented:

"Which HORSEband? Emmanuella that is fit for for REAL and classy royalty!

queen_peee_1 reacted:

"3 Gbosa f f fun omo kan bi medo'ogun. & Wa' gbayi ... you're doing amazingly well in the gameeee, kudos to you. Shine on ...joor!!!"

chef_gbolahan2 said:

"Congratulations Yeyeluwa Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu."

honor_yemisiki commented:

"Congratulations to AjikeElla, Seriki Iyalaje of Egbaland. This is just the beginning of great things in your life, may Jehovah perfect that which concerns you and your family in the land of the living. We are super proud of you. Oye amo’ri ni ase Olorun Olodumare."

KWAM 1's ex-wife dies at 65

Legit.ng also eported that KWAM 1 lost his former wife, Alhaja Hafsat Anifowoshe.

She was 65 years old when she died from an undisclosed cause.

Hafsat was the mother of Idayat Anifowoshe, a special assistant to Dr. Mayor Muibi Folawiyo, and the executive chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority.

Source: Legit.ng