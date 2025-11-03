Relationship therapist Blessing CEO has responded to allegations that her lover and businessman, IVD, assaulted her.

In a fiery live video, she debunked the claims and slammed social media users for spreading false narratives about IVD

This came days after Blessing CEO appeared distressed in a viral video where she claimed she was not safe.

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently clapped back at social media users pushing domestic violence allegations against her lover, IVD.

Recall that rumours emerged on social media accusing IVD of assaulting Blessing CEO.

The speculation intensified after Blessing CEO posted a video in which she appeared distressed, accompanied by a caption that read:

“If you have my number, please call me. I am in distress, I am not safe.”

Blessing CEO debunks domestic violence claims

In her recent video, Blessing CEO strongly defended IVD and denied that he physically assaulted her.

She argued that social media users were trying to force her to admit to an incident that never happened, stating there was no evidence supporting such claims.

Blessing, who revealed she is 36, also appeared to throw shades at IVD's late wife, responding to claims that the woman's spirit was involved in her relationship issues with the businessman.

“You all should bring the proof that I was beaten. IVD is someone’s son and brother. Why do you want me to lie against him that he beat me? Which useless Karma or Spirit are you talking about? Someone that I didn’t know when she was alive, is it when she died her spirit will attack me? Dem no born am well. If the spirit is strong, she will not kpai. Why do you people want to force me to accept a domestic violence that doesn’t exist?” Blessing CEO said in the video.

The video of Blessing CEO debunking rumours about her being assaulted by IVD:

Comments as Blessing CEO debunks assault rumours

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media users, with several netizens insisting that Blessing CEO was attempting to cover up for IVD. Read the comments below:

adeagboyetundee said:

"Hold him tight please God bless una home once again."

wonderchildforkids commented:

"Any relationship that will make me shout and defend myself, I jump and pass."

hajuceebash reacted:

"Ati gbo ooo, this defence no come too much, with so much sweat God bless your union."

ibadanlawa said:

"Pele baby but the elders said it’s the injured person that feels the pain."

arewacouture_1 reacted:

"Aunty Sharapp and enjoy your marriage in peace ,it can tell on your skin you are really enjoying it."

mizpurplemakeupempire commented:

"Why she come dey sweat."

king_kennykaybuga commented:

"36 abi 38 years???"

exzimy_ reacted:

"Don’t look up, look into our eyes baby."

everythingfairlyused_abuja

"Moral of the story: nor de quick vex to de shalaye, you go do mistake call your real age."

theajadiolajumoke reacted:

"Blessing why are you not facing us to talk? Are you talking to someone else cus why are you ranting on our head."

