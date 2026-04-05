Videos from the inauguration of the Gateway International Airport in Ogun state have emerged online

Senator Ned Nwoko was among the prominent figures in the country who were spotted at the event

The businessman's reaction, showing the moment he was spotted on camera, has stirred reactions and concern online

Nigerian lawyer and senator, Ned Nwoko, was among the notable dignitaries at the commissioning of Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Ilishan, Ogun state.

Legit.ng reported that the inauguration, which took place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, also had President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

Netizens share observations about Ned Nwoko in Ogun state. Credit: nednwoko/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the event was a video shared by GoldMyne TV, capturing Nwoko also at the event.

In the short clip, the senator wore a smile before the camera moved away from his view.

Nwoko's presence at the event once again stirred up his estranged relationship with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu made waves on social media over how he greeted former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun state.

Mixed reactions trail video of Ned Nwoko in Ogun state. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A viral video online captured the moment President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bowed respectfully to former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the commissioning of projects at the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State.

The video showing the moment the camera captured Ned Nwoko in Ogun state is below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's presence in Ogun state

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens shared their observations about the senator's presence in Ogun. Read them below:

enthralling_andrea commented:

"See epa ooo,long time no see you sir."

blessing_akire said:

"Omo Regina really try for this man oooo imagine where’s he sitting and no one is obviously paying attention to him anymore."

yummyskincarecosmetics reacted:

"Incoming Governor. I for one can't wait for the creation of Anioma State. And I hope it will be very soon. I'm excited already."

abitihisluxuryhairline commented:

"He’s miss his wife poor Ned."

gharniyhu.o said:

"Please did anyone know the whereabouts of senetor Ned why is he not treading like before again Abi that bad girl carry him destiny waka ni they both."

anniesdiary101 commented:

"Chai. So this papa just disappear from our timeline finally? God thank you. Indeed Regina was all the fame he had."

the_pearlsorganicskincare commented:

"If to say Regina Dey there now she for don use Snapchat filter package am Sorry single father."

princesss_okojie commented:

"Thany you sir for working to ensure we unite with ourselves... Anioma is a done deal, it was maliciously carved into Delta cus there's no nexus between there and Ughelli, Warri and co... God has used you for this deliverance, May God bless you for us.."

Regina Daniels throws jab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels caused a stir with a new post she shared, revealing her secret to staying relevant and unforgettable.

Regina shared new photos of herself, revealing that she is feminine, fearless, and controversial enough to stay unforgettable.

This was after her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, reportedly removed all pictures of her from his Abuja residence.

Source: Legit.ng