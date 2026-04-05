Fun videos from Mabel Makun's star-studded 40th birthday in Lagos have emerged online

The likes of Don Jazzy, Timaya, and Ruth Kadiri, among other popular faces, showed up to celebrate with Mabel

The highlight was a viral video showing the moment Toyin Abraham arrived at the grand party

Interior designer Mabel Makun, the ex-wife of comedian and actor Ayo Makun, aka AY Live, threw a lavish party to mark her 40th birthday in Lagos on Saturday, April 3, 2026.

The event was a star-studded occasion with bigwigs in the entertainment industry stepping out in style to celebrate Mabel on her new age.

Toyin Abraham, Don Jazzy, Burna Boy's mother were among popular celebrities who attended Mabel Makun's party in Lagos. Credit: realmabelmidas/toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Marvin label boss Don Jazzy, Afrobeats singer Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, singer Timaya, actresses Ruth Kadiri and Toyin Abraham, were among the popular faces spotted in videos from the event.

However, the highlight of the event, which has left many talking on social media, was a video showing Toyin looking poised and glamorous in a silver-embellished kaftan arrived at Mabel's birthday party venue.

Reacting, some netizens noted the actress' reserved demeanour as they praised her for composure and style.

Toyin's presence at Mabel's party comes barely a few days following the dramatic exchange between her and her colleague Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere.

A viral video showed the moment she greeted Funke, who snubbed her, igniting mixed reactions on social media.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's demeanour as she graces Mabel Makun's party. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham was caught up in another controversy over her upcoming YouTube movie "Love Between Two Altars."

Sharing posters of the upcoming project, which is centered on interfaith marriage, on her social media pages about a romance, she included in her caption, "We serve one God."

The video showing the moment Toyin Abraham arrived at Mabel Makun's 40th birthday party is below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham attends Mabel Makun's party

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

arike_talks commented:

"Sha maintain d steeze u carry enter. Hello hi it’s okay . No ekasan . English no get respect."

omolaraadunke reacted:

"Love this version MainStage steeze ma."

iam_starqueen commented:

"Worldbest no wan greet anyhow.... Just be yourself Queen .. datiemo ni ooo."

abio_mi said:

"I dey watch your legs oo @toyin_abraham . I no wan see you kneel down for anybody there oo."

moudlyn7 commented:

"Abeg pull this same energy.. Hello, hi, hope you're good.. End of story! No go dey kneel down greet anybody oo."

bi_cee_ wrote:

"Make she sha dey maintain this streez ooooo no be all this anuty Funke, anuty iyabo up and down."

olori_fdk reacted:

"On a straight line! Datiemo hello hi ni ooo! No more yeye bending and kneeling."

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng also reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng