The family of Miss Deborah Mbara has formally accused Blessing CEO of using their daughter’s genuine medical results to back her own cancer claims

Legal documents sighted by Legit.ng suggested that the influencer allegedly edited the result for public consumption

Mbara's family is demanding a public clarification and an explanation of how their private health information ended up in the influencer’s hands

The controversy surrounding the health status of relationship expert Blessing CEO has taken a dramatic turn following fresh allegations.

Recall that the influencer had earlier revealed she was battling stage four breast cancer, a disclosure that drew widespread attention and concern online.

While many initially sympathised with her situation, doubts soon emerged, with some Nigerians questioning the authenticity of her claim.

The family of Deborah Mbara accuses Blessing CEO of using their daughter’s genuine medical results. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Calls for her to release her medical report followed, but Blessing CEO declined, stating that such documents require medical expertise to interpret and had already been shown to close associates.

Amid the growing scrutiny, a purported medical report linked to her surfaced online

In a fresh development, a woman identified as Miss Deborah Mbara has accused the influencer of using her medical results.

According to the claim, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained and edited Miss Mbara’s medical document to present it as her own.

The allegation was formally communicated through the family’s legal representatives.

In a letter reportedly issued by the family’s lawyer, they demanded a public explanation from Blessing CEO.

“We have been instructed and given permission by Miss Mbara’s family to put out these legal documents, including Miss Mbara’s medical results,” part of the letter read.

The statement further alleged that the influencer manipulated their relative into sending her the document.

The family also presented what they claim to be the original test result, suggesting that the version circulating online may have been altered.

Read the letter from Mbara's lawyer below:

See the purported original result from Mbara below:

Reactions trail allegation against Blessing CEO

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@stitchesbyoakbrownies stated:

"This need to trend is becoming a sickness for so many of them Izzy use 2 weeks gather sympathy wt her story madam saw how successful d trend was a decided to do hers too"

@pees.ful shared:

"I’m not surprised this is happening, I mean coming from Blessing Linus mba😂 the way I rolled my eyes the day I saw that her stage 4 post eh"

@adadoby stated:

"Blessing abeg buy ticket for yourself and booboo to a nice vacation destination to cool off. Nigerians who donated their money to this vacation, may your pockets never run dry. Blessing go rest jare, you sef don try"

Mbara's family wants clarification on how their daughter's medical reports ended up in Blessing CEO's hands. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng