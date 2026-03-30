Mama Jazz, the sister of the late Bimbo Martins, surprised Blessing CEO with a package amid her cancer battle

The gesture marks a shift in a previously tense relationship between Blessing CEO and the Martins family

Mama Jazz’s unexpected gesture raised eyebrows online as many shared their hot takes

Mama Jazz, the sister of late Bimbo Martins, wife of Nigerian auto-dealer IVD, has stirred public attention with a surprising gesture toward relationship therapist Blessing CEO.

Legit.ng recently reported that Blessing CEO revealed her battle with stage 4 cancer, sharing emotional videos on Instagram where she admitted feeling scared and exhausted.

IVD’s estranged sister-in-law sends cryptic message to Blessing CEO. Credit: @ivd, @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She addressed skeptics who claimed her illness was a prank, confessing that she was still in denial but preparing to go to the hospital.

In a rare show of support, Mama Jazz announced via Instagram that she donated ₦1 million to Blessing CEO for her alleged cancer treatment.

She shared a screenshot of the credit alert and explained that her foundation has long been committed to helping women fight cancer with hope, strength, and compassion.

Her statement read in part:

“In a world where pain could easily harden hearts, The President, Rotary Club of Wuse Central, Rtn Dr Folashade Samuels MD (@mamajazzz), embodies true strength, a rare kind of grace that not only gives, but forgives deeply… Today, we’re donating ₦1,000,000 as a symbol of support to @officialbblessingceo. For years, we’ve stood with over 500 women in their fight against cancer with hope, strength, and compassion.”

This gesture comes against the backdrop of a complicated history between Blessing CEO and the Martins family.

Following Bimbo’s tragic death on October 15, 2023, Blessing had publicly defended IVD, disputing claims that he physically assaulted his wife. She accused Bimbo’s family, particularly Mama Jazz, of being after IVD’s wealth.

Blessing was later arraigned on a six-count charge of alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and publishing uncensored content. In 2024, however, she issued a public apology to the Martins' family, admitting her earlier statements were wrong and offering forgiveness.

Mama Jazz herself had faced accusations of plotting against IVD, though she denied them. Her latest donation to Blessing CEO now appears to mark a new chapter in their lives.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's package

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dynamic_business_mogul said:

"Na that 1M go kee Blessing be dat."

ivanda_hearts said:

"This money na back to sender hmmm, if you know you know."

therealtokstar said:

"The drama unfolds… please Nigerians focus on the upcoming elections : please 🙏🏿."

lolaherself24 said:

"Haaa shey blessing go well like this? This blessing for blessing no too clear o."

chef_anitacents

"Is the cancer ♋️ for real? Cos this one 1️⃣ million will show you pepper if not ooo😂😂😂😂ready for war😮😮 but bfore den, make una come Bay water park for Lekki phase 1️⃣ come chop Banga rice and Banga soup and other delta delicacies 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼April 6th for Banga festival 3.0🙌🙌🙌🙌."

sarah_oyinadeart said:

"Some heart was just ment to be good no matter what life throws at them."

diary_of_a_nigeriann_guy

"People get good heart o."

henrychasaq said:

"Life becomes easier and lovely when we understand that both the OFFENDED and the OFFENDER needs FORGIVENESS. May God bless her."

fhavor__kelvin__

"See set up 😂😂😂."

kimkaty2516 said:

"Omo some people just nice anyhow …..whattttttt 👏👏👏👏😍she doesn’t have to,Buh she did it …God bless her 👏."

IVD’s sister-in-law reaches out in unexpected way amid CEO’s cancer struggle. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng