Relationship expert Blessing CEO responds after her cancer diagnosis sparks controversy online

Activist VeryDarkMan questions her claims and demands proof of her medical condition

Blessing CEO explains why her medical report will remain private, despite mounting pressure

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has addressed the controversy surrounding her cancer diagnosis after activist VeryDarkMan questioned the authenticity of her claims.

The debate began after Blessing CEO posted an emotional video on March 25, 2026, where she revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

Blessing CEO opens up on keeping her cancer journey offline. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she cut off her hair and disclosed that she urgently needed surgery to amputate her left breast. She also shared her bank and WhatsApp details, appealing to fans for support.

Reacting to the video, VeryDarkMan expressed doubts, describing her as a clout chaser.

He accused her of living a fake lifestyle. He criticised her for failing to provide medical proof of her condition.

In response, Blessing CEO insisted that her diagnosis is genuine but emphasised that her medical report is confidential.

She revealed that some of her friends abroad are already assisting in exploring treatment options.

Blessing CEO further clarified that her intention was not to solicit funds but to share her vulnerability online.

You don’t need to believe me, just learn. Please touch your breast and check yourselves while you are dragging me" the relationship blogger said.

While maintaining her decision to keep medical details off social media, she advised VeryDarkMan to avoid using activism in ways that could harm others.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's claims

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

toniafamilytv said:

"No need to talk too much. Drop your proof. We don’t want anyone to Harrisongwamnish us again."

orbyamaliri

"You can't blame VDM... you are asking for public funds with no evidence."

saudatu.z_ said:

"I don't think ur medical records is ur privacy since u are asking for donations. Once you need money from the public, then u must be as transparent as possible."

size.oneclassic said:

"If you can’t showing us medical reports is ur privacy then keep everything to yourself."

tonwealice

"Don't give Vdm your result o, don't trust VDM with your privacy."

barbie_kay01 said:

"Oya no vex about the past VDM review again 😂 give us medical report please."

cynthia_godwin_chinny said:

"But why having stage 4 of cancer and you’re not in the hospital."

uchejenny64 said:

If not controversial surrounding you, VDM will not ask for evidence , Is hard for many people to believe you since yesterday . So at this point your medical report is necessary .

shimadoo_umeh said:

"Don't misunderstand VDM. Just like him, I also have questions. I want to be sure you are really sick. You are a prank queen, and you do it so well that even tough people are deceived. I honestly pray you are not sick. Stage 4 cancer is a terrible situation that seems hopeless. My sister di3d from cervical cancer, and I don't want anyone, even an enemy to go through that."

sandyyyluxe said:

"Blessing dear pls don’t misunderstand VDM he just wants to be sure because of the way other people are stressing this issue and I believe he’ll support you when he’s sure of ur condition at the moment.. I love you and wish you well and I’ll support in my own little way."

Blessing ceo explains her decision to guard her medical report Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins spills what Blessing CEO’s neighbour told her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has accused Blessing CEO of faking her cancer battle.

She claimed the influencer’s neighbour confirmed the illness is a stunt for sympathy and money

The revelation has sparked fresh controversy around Blessing CEO’s online cancer narrative.

Source: Legit.ng