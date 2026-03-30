Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele are still trending following their tense moment at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere

Toyin’s Kolawole Ajeyemi came forward to share a cryptic, emotional message that gets fans talking

Social media erupted as reactions poured in over the drama and the couple’s public show

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has stepped in to show support for his wife after her public clash with fellow actress Funke Akindele.

The drama unfolded at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s new film, *The Return of Arinzo*, where Toyin Abraham’s attempt to greet Akindele was ignored, despite her kneeling slightly in respect.

Toyin Abraham’s husband stirs intrigue with cryptic words amid industry tension. Credit: @toyinabraham, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral and stirred heated reactions across social media.

In response to the snub, Toyin Abraham unfollowed Funke Akindele online and declared she would never greet her again.

She expressed her frustration, saying she would rather be called offensive names than offer another greeting to the actress.

Amid the online buzz, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to Instagram to share affectionate pictures of himself and Toyin, accompanied by a caption that many interpreted as a subtle warning. He wrote:

*"Oluwatoyin Abraham aya mi 🤍 I love you @toyin_abraham thank you for always listening to me 👂 I know you want to talk but hmmmmmmm💔💔 Afi suru 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Thanks everyone God bless you all we love you 🫶🏾🫶🏾."*

Toyin quickly responded in the comments, reaffirming her love and respect for her husband:

"Oshey Oko mi and I will always listen and obey you my small god. I love you forever 😍😍."*

The couple’s public show of unity has drawn widespread attention, with fans praising Kolawole Ajeyemi’s protective stance and Toyin Abraham’s heartfelt response.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s husband's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lolade_okusanya said:

"Thank you for always sir❤️❤️."

shop_vintage_n_more_ said:

"She is loved at home she is loved by her fans ! Every other person can go to hell 😂😂😂."

dupeolaanafi said:

"I said it if it’s her husband that called her to delete what she wrote on her story because you people are being biased she’s this and that Ogbeni tell your favorite she too do 😡 is it by her power she should be calming down ooo Oluwatoyin Dada we love you unconditional ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌."

officialbollypokie said:

"This is it!!! You and your wife against the world!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

accurate1728

"Is this post really necessary just curious 🧐."

sisi_laide said:

"Dear God, I lift up this couple to You. Bless their home with love, patience, and understanding. Help them grow together, support one another, and remain faithful through all seasons. When they face challenges, give them strength and wisdom. Fill their home with peace and joy, and guide them in all they do. Amen.”

ruby_ojiakor said:

"I extremely love, adore and appreciate how you love my “WORLD BEST” sir 🙏 God bless you so much for us🙏❤️ We love you too sir❤️."

whisperstv said:

"As funke no get husband, nobody dey control her for house 😂 oh chimm."

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, shows public support after her tense moment with Funke Akindele trends on social media. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham advises Timini Egbuson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng