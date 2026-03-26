Funke Akindele admitted that standing side-by-side with this specific veteran actress makes her physically "shake" due to the intensity of her performance

The revelation came during a high-profile gathering of young creatives, where the producer shared the secret behind her drive for excellence

According to Akindele, the actress in question possesses a level of emotional depth that forces even the most seasoned stars to go back to the drawing board

Award-winning Nollywood star Funke Akindele has made a surprising confession about her career, one that has left many fans both stunned and intrigued.

Despite her massive success and dominance in the industry, the actress revealed that there is just one colleague who makes her pause and rethink her craft whenever they share the same space.

And the name? None other than veteran actress Bimbo Akintola.

Funke Akindele admits that standing side-by-side with Bimbo Akintola makes her "shake". Photos: Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during her recently organised event for creatives, Creative Blueprint, Akindele, whose movie just set a new record, opened up about the realities of staying at the top in Nollywood.

In a now-viral video from the event, the actress spoke candidly about the kind of pressure that comes with working alongside certain talents.

She stated:

“There’s only one actor that I always shake for then. If she acts, I rethink my career. Abimbola Akintola… she’s deep.”

The room reportedly reacted with surprise as Akindele continued her heartfelt admission.

“That’s the actor that if you put me with, I’ll go and rethink,” she added.

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele opened up about the pressures she faced in the movie industry and how they helped shape her into the person she is today.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the box-office queen reflected on her journey, revealing that the weight of expectations and challenges did not break her spirit.

Instead, she said the experiences helped her grow. “The pressure didn’t break me. It matured me. It taught me patience, discipline, and emotional control,” Funke Akindele wrote.

Since attaining billionaire status, the actress has consistently shared motivational messages with her followers, encouraging them to remain strong in the face of challenges

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Global_Kira stated:

"This is no joke. Bimbo Akintola is so talented goshhh There was an event that happened in LASU, some years back and Bimbo was giving her speech and was acting and crying in between effortlessly. I’m typing this and I still remember how I felt watching her speak."

@tivaria84519 noted:

"Is it not that aunty that acted as a police in , to kill a monkey movie"

@sw4pzz shared:

"Fr That aunty Dey always chop hin role inside film always . She no Dey miss"

Funke Akindele says Bimbo Akintola possesses a level of emotional depth that forces other stars to go back to the drawing board. Photos: Bimbo Akintola.

Source: Instagram

What Omotola Jalade said about dance videos

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stirred conversations in the movie industry after openly criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola stated clearly that she cannot dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional.

She said she does not believe dancing should be a requirement for movie promotion. According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

Source: Legit.ng