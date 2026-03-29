Yomi Fabiyi claimed that Funke Akindele cut all ties with him the moment he shared the news of his newly completed house

The actor insisted there was no quarrel or misunderstanding, suggesting that his success alone was the catalyst for the sudden silence

Fabiyi cautioned fans and colleagues alike, stating that the Nollywood stars many perceive as "good people" are often the opposite

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has made a startling claim about his relationship with top actress Funke Akindele, opening up on what he described as a sudden and unexplained fallout.

In a video that has gained attention online, Fabiyi shared details of what he says was the last interaction he had with the award-winning filmmaker.

Yomi Fabiyi claims that Funke Akindele cut all ties with him the moment he shared the news of his newly completed house. Photos: Funke Akindele/Yomi Fabiyi.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the turning point came after he shared a personal achievement with Akindele.

“The day I told Funke Akindele that I had completed my house was the last day she ever spoke to me,” he said.

The actor insisted that there was no disagreement or conflict between them before that moment.

“I never offended her,” he added, leaving many wondering what could have led to the sudden silence.

Beyond the personal claim, Fabiyi used the moment to reflect on what he described as a broader issue within the Nigerian film industry.

“Our industry is very terrible,” he said.

He went further to suggest that appearances can be misleading, noting that some individuals who are perceived as kind may not be so behind the scenes.

“Those ones you think are good people are not,” he stated.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@winningwunmi stated:

"A useless liar. Wetin concern Aunty Funke if you build house. You know how many house she get. Weyrey"

@Iamlyday1 wrote:

"There’s something about people who always feel aggrieved by other people…… Yomi, it must be exhausting to go through life thinking you’ve been wronged by everyone else without taking some responsibility. This guy always has too much to say about other people wth"

@folatheicon noted:

"I can never believe this man. He is always looking for attention"

@MarthaXbee noted:

"Or maybe she stopped talking to you because of how you were acting around a sensitive matter about a minor and making it sound like it’s not serious enough? I hope she blocks him."

@TheTobbyBlaze shared:

"Everybody suppose dey even avoid you animal."

@ty_autos noted:

"Make he show evidence ,who is giving this relevancy something ,if he can say kissing a minor or fondling a minor breast is okay then u should know he is not okay in the head. Just envy and jealousy written all over him"

Yomi Fabiyi says that the Nollywood stars many perceive as "good people" are often the opposite. Photos: Yomi Fabiyi.

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi shares an implicating chat

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Yomi Fabiyi shared some chats he received from Adura, Mohbad's brother, a few months after the singer's death.

In the chats, Adura demanded N3 million to share videos of what happened between Wunmi and her husband after they returned from a concert.

Fans were amazed after seeing what Adura wrote in the chats and offered Fabiyi advice on what he should do.

Source: Legit.ng