A Muslim actress sparked online following after she dressed to talk about Quran

Her appearance and religious expressions stirred mixed reactions across social media

The interview left audiences divided between faith, fashion, and controversy

A controversial Muslim actress, Queen Fayemiwo Hamudalat, has sparked widespread reactions online after a viral interview with media personality Kaptain Jeff.

During the interview, Hamudalat described herself as a practising Muslim who recently observed fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Controversy erupts as curvy star delivers islamic message in daring attire. Credit: @queenfayemiwo

Source: Instagram

She explained that, like many Muslim women, she could not fast for the full 30 days due to her menstrual cycle, clarifying that this is in line with Islamic teachings and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad. She noted that missed fasts are usually made up after Ramadan.

Demonstrating her knowledge of the Quran, she recited Suratul Ikhlas and Suratul Fatiha fluently from memory.

However, she admitted she was not appropriately dressed for the recitation at that moment, acknowledging the absence of a hijab.

Hamudalat emphasised her admiration for Islam, stressing that the religion places strong importance on intentions. She also outlined the five pillars of Islam: belief in Allah, prayer, charity (Zakat), fasting, and pilgrimage, offering her personal perspective on each.

The interview has since generated mixed reactions online, with many viewers focusing on her provocative appearance while delivering religious messages.

She revealed that her style of dressing has often drawn criticism, including from her father, but maintained that her career as a model and actress influences her fashion choices.

Watch her speak below:

Actress' video trends online

Her bold combination of glamour and faith stirred debate online.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

chiomzymaris said:

"She is better than those who cover from head to toe,her heart is pure."

abdallah_mayah said:

"May Allah continue guide her to the straight path ❤️."

ustaz_dantine said:

"I like the fact that everyone believes Muslims dress decently to the extent even the mindful Christians believe it’s weird for her to dress like this as a Muslim despite the fact that this is the norm among Christians. Another beauty of Islam revealed."

demooosha said:

"I don’t understand why some people criticize her because of her dressing. I respect the fact that she likely understands her religion better than many of you. Even some of those who cover themselves from head to toe do not have good intentions. Covering yourself does not make you a better person. May Almighty Allah make things easy for everyone."

el.nasman said:

"I hold her in kind regard. Who am I to pass judgment on her? Our Lord possesses infinite knowledge and mercy. May Allah ease the burdens we all face, Aameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum."

divasdara said:

"I won’t judge u my darling because only ur creator sees ur heart ❤️ Masha Allah 👏👏."

lady_bade said:

"Like you said; you love your religion, may Allah continue to guide you to the right path ❤️."

zeebaloni said:

"Don’t judge her by her appearance even thou we know she dressed inappropriate but she might be better than those judging her here, in so many ways 💯."

Curvy star’s outfit raises eyebrows during Islamic teaching Credit: @queenfayemiwo

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh sweeps church in obedience

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh shared a video of herself cleaning her church, sharing the deeper meaning behind her actions.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one said that this was the first assignment God had given her after becoming a born-again Christian.

She admitted that she initially wondered why she had to do it herself, since she struggles with obsessive tendencies regarding cleanliness.

Source: Legit.ng