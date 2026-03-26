A video of reality star Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club has surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Reality show star Bambam, whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi, continues to trend amid her marriage crisis.

A video of her having fun and grooving to music has surfaced online, catching the attention of many people.

Reactions as video of Bambam grooving at club amid marriage crisis generates buzz. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

The former housemate has been in the news for some time over her marriage, as she and her husband have remained tight-lipped about what is happening at home.

In the video making the rounds, she was seen at a club, enjoying herself and dancing to lively music. She wore a body-hugging gown that highlighted her curves and paired it with dark sunglasses.

Bambam danced with artists.

At one point, the performing artist noticed her and sang toward her as they danced together. Bambam made sure to enjoy herself fully before leaving the venue.

Reactions to Bambam’s video

Fans of the reality star were happy for her, noting that she shouldn’t keep trying to fix what wasn’t working. They added that her love for the soft life was evident in the way she danced and grooved at the club.

Bambam and husband continue to trend amid marriage crisis rumour. Photo credit@bamabmbestowed

Source: Instagram

However, some fans felt that her actions reflected things she might have wanted to do before, but her marriage may have held her back.

They cautioned that fame should not get into one’s head and affect their marriage. Others teased that it was good for a woman to have her own money, with one fan adding that money is often why some people dislike successful women.

Recall that amid rumours of the alleged crisis rocking her marriage, romantic scenes from the video she acted in with Uzor Arukwe trended

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to the video about Bambam

Here are comments below:

@casmir011 wrote:

"Women are busy supporting her if it was other way round, by now they would have been calling the man so many names and with hate comments."

@neyhairz stated:

"Bambam get plenty steeze sha. Even at the club, she’s still giving soft girl vibes."

@johnosimen wrote:

"Don't allow fame and social media to destroy your marriage pls."

@nuella.88 shared:

"Since I see her with that black bird, wey be fashion designer for warrior wat in watin carnival, I know say she don go, "

@shegunzzz commented:

"This is what she wants, actually."

@celindion_aj reacted: 1 d

"E good make woman get money, no wonder our men hate successful women.

Lady delivers a gift box to Bambam.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Source: Legit.ng