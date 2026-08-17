UK Publishes 2 African Organisations Whose Employees Are Exempt From Immigration Control
- The UK government published a list of 43 international organisations whose employees may qualify for exempt entry clearance under specific immigration rules
- Only 2 African institutions made the full list of which their staff are exempt from immigration control rules
- The exemption applies to organisations without offices or headquarters in the UK, but whose staff may still qualify under defined immigration conditions
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The United Kingdom government has identified two African financial institutions whose staff may be eligible for exemption from standard immigration control when entering the country.
The UK government's published list covers 43 international organisations whose employees may qualify for exempt entry clearances.
African companies on UK immigration exemption list
Among the 43 international organisations two companies are from Africa:
- The African Development Bank and
- The African Development Fund
Both institutions fall under a specific category within the list: international organisations that do not maintain offices or headquarters in the UK, but whose staff may still be exempt from immigration control under defined conditions when travelling to the country.
The African Development Bank, headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is a multilateral development finance institution that funds economic and social development projects across the African continent. The African Development Fund operates as its concessional lending arm, primarily extending low-interest loans and grants to lower-income African nations.
Their inclusion in the UK's exemption framework signals a recognition of the international status of these institutions and the official nature of travel undertaken by their staff.
What UK immigration exemption covers
The exemption does not amount to visa-free entry for all staff members. Rather, it means that qualifying employees of these organisations may be eligible for exempt entry clearance, a status that allows certain internationally recognised officials to enter the UK outside the standard visa application process, subject to meeting specified criteria.
The broader list of 43 organisations spans institutions from across the world, covering bodies in finance, diplomacy, and development. The African Development Bank and the African Development Fund represent the continent's only entries on this particular register.
UK publishes conditions for EU settlement scheme
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined who qualifies to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme, which grants settled or pre-settled status to eligible foreign nationals.
The government confirmed that the deadline for most applicants was 30 June 2021, though exceptions exist for those already holding pre-settled status.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng