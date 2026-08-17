The UK government published a list of 43 international organisations whose employees may qualify for exempt entry clearance under specific immigration rules

Only 2 African institutions made the full list of which their staff are exempt from immigration control rules

The exemption applies to organisations without offices or headquarters in the UK, but whose staff may still qualify under defined immigration conditions

The United Kingdom government has identified two African financial institutions whose staff may be eligible for exemption from standard immigration control when entering the country.

The UK government's published list covers 43 international organisations whose employees may qualify for exempt entry clearances.

The UK names 2 African institutions that qualify immigration exemption. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African companies on UK immigration exemption list

Among the 43 international organisations two companies are from Africa:

The African Development Bank and The African Development Fund

Both institutions fall under a specific category within the list: international organisations that do not maintain offices or headquarters in the UK, but whose staff may still be exempt from immigration control under defined conditions when travelling to the country.

The African Development Bank, headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is a multilateral development finance institution that funds economic and social development projects across the African continent. The African Development Fund operates as its concessional lending arm, primarily extending low-interest loans and grants to lower-income African nations.

Their inclusion in the UK's exemption framework signals a recognition of the international status of these institutions and the official nature of travel undertaken by their staff.

What UK immigration exemption covers

The exemption does not amount to visa-free entry for all staff members. Rather, it means that qualifying employees of these organisations may be eligible for exempt entry clearance, a status that allows certain internationally recognised officials to enter the UK outside the standard visa application process, subject to meeting specified criteria.

The broader list of 43 organisations spans institutions from across the world, covering bodies in finance, diplomacy, and development. The African Development Bank and the African Development Fund represent the continent's only entries on this particular register.

UK publishes conditions for EU settlement scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined who qualifies to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme, which grants settled or pre-settled status to eligible foreign nationals.

The government confirmed that the deadline for most applicants was 30 June 2021, though exceptions exist for those already holding pre-settled status.

Source: Legit.ng