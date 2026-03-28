A Nigerian man was left stunned after receiving an unexpected multi-million naira payout from X

The surprise alert comes after months of challenges on the platform, making the story even more intriguing

Nigerians have since flooded social media with reactions, sparking fresh curiosity about the social media platform

A Nigerian influencer, Oyindamola, known on X as @dammiedammie35, has gone viral after announcing a surprising payout of N32 million from the social media platform.

The revelation has sparked widespread excitement and curiosity among Nigerians about the possibilities of monetisation on X.

Man cashes out millions from Elon Musk’s X Credit: @dammiedammie, @elonmusk

Source: Instagram

Oyindamola explained that his account had been restricted since last year, but he continued to use the platform actively while appealing the decision.

Despite the setback, he remained consistent in creating content and engaging with his audience. His persistence eventually paid off in a dramatic way.

Sharing his joy online, he wrote:

“So our oga here paus£d me since last year but I no too reason am, appealed a few times and I just continued doing my thing here, no stress. Today I got this… Thank you Elon.”

See his post below:

Netizens celebrate Oyindamola's X payout

The announcement quickly generated buzz across social media, with many users congratulating him.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dre_draw1 said:

"So una dey hammer like this for Twitter 🥲😅😅, abeg oo. Anyways, If you feeling bored , just view my story . Trust me you gonna love it . If you nor con love am , come back and block me 😁🙏."

hassanstarbg said:

"X is the most hardest App to gain followers ooh, omo I followed 1K people only 10 people followed me back, I logout immediately with my 10 followers🫴🏼😂."

@yxyiagain said:

"bro i just checked now and i realized me and you are sharing the same birthday, june 10. happy birthday to us in advance, i think we should gift each other if you don’t mind."

@Usmanashafe said:

"People think mumu lobi is the highest paid on this app, I told you several times that Oyindamola up there Y’all think I’m just bluffing. Lobi kor, kobi ni."

sierrahima said:

"No wonder people do anything and everything for engagement on Twitter. Nobody can rage bait me again."

soblesst said:

"Bye Instagram.... X we go abi na Twitter Dem dey call am."

mista_collins2020 said:

"And here is me using the premium++ on Twitter and I don't even know what to do with it."

@officialTifiola said:

"Oyinda doesn't need to drag Simi or Tacha to get paid such a huge amount. Maybe it's time to reason your life and choices you made And for those of you saying it's fake, make jealousy no k!ll you."

Elon Musk’s X delivers jaw-dropping reward to man. Credit: @dammiedammie

Source: Instagram

Influencer cries out over Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that an X influencer known as Ten Man, with the handle @TenmanNoble1 expressed emotional distress after being unexpectedly linked to a legal matter involving Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

On 26 January 2026, Burna Boy’s legal team issued a letter to X user Mirex Moses demanding the deletion of a post that alleged the singer had more than a professional relationship with American artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The letter, which gave Moses 48 hours to comply, was sent through an email address belonging to Ten Man, who insists that he has no connection to Moses or the controversial post.

Source: Legit.ng