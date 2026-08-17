Hailey Kocvara is a school food-service worker from Las Vegas, Nevada. She gained public attention after appearing on Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum, where her relationship with Logan Pereira was featured. Despite her reality TV exposure, Hailey keeps much of her personal life private.

Hailey Kocvara smiles as she looks on in a room. Photo: @haileykocvara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hailey Kocvara is the daughter of Cheryl and Frank Kocvara , and she hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

, and she hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. She gained fame following her appearance on Love on the Spectrum Season 4, where she dated Logan Pereira .

Season 4, where she dated . Their relationship ended after filming, with the two choosing to remain friends and terming their time together as a learning experience.

Away from the reality TV show, Hailey is a food service worker at Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School.

Profile summary

Full name Hailey Kocvara Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Henderson, Nevada, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cheryl Kocvara Father Frank Kocvara Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession School food-service worker, reality TV personality

Who is Hailey Kocvara from Love on the Spectrum?

Hailey Kocvara was reportedly born on 27 March 1996 in Henderson, Nevada, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Her parents are Frank and Cheryl Kocvara, and she has an older brother, Derek, who works as a first officer at SkyWest Airlines.

Five facts about Hailey Kocvara. Photo: @haileykocvara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her father, Frank, is a general contractor and serves as vice president of Desert Oak Development, while her mother, Cheryl, is a finance specialist and the operations manager for Cowboy Christmas at Las Vegas Events.

What is Hailey Kocvara known for?

Hailey Kocvara is best known for her appearance on the Netflix reality dating series Love on the Spectrum Season 4. Her participation brought her wider public attention as viewers followed her experiences navigating dating and relationships as an autistic person.

Outside reality television, Kocvara works in food service at a school. During the show, she explained that her duties include serving students, preparing meals, and assisting with the daily operations of the school cafeteria. She has reportedly worked at Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School for more than three years.

Following her appearance on Love on the Spectrum, Hailey gained a significant following on social media, particularly Instagram. As of this writing, her page on the platform boasts approximately 100,000 followers, where she shares updates about her life and raises awareness about autism.

What happened to Hailey from Love on the Spectrum?

Hailey Kocvara’s relationship with Logan Pereira was one of the notable storylines in Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum. The pair hit it off during their first date after bonding over their shared love of cheesecake. Their connection developed quickly, and Logan was particularly excited about Hailey, eventually asking her to be his girlfriend.

The two also met each other’s families and shared a kiss during one of their dates. However, their relationship did not last after filming. According to Netflix’s post-season update, Hailey and Logan saw each other one more time before Hailey decided that she wanted them to remain friends.

Logan described his experience with Hailey as a learning experience. While their romance did not result in a long-term relationship, their time together on Love on the Spectrum gave both of them an opportunity to experience dating and develop their confidence in pursuing romantic relationships.

FAQs

How old is Hailey Kocvara? She was born on 27 March 1996, making her 30 years old as of 2026. Who are Hailey Kocvara’s parents? Her father, Frank Kocvara, is a general contractor, and her mother, Cheryl Kocvara, is a finance specialist. Does Hailey Kocvara have a brother? She has an older brother, Derek Kocvara, a first officer at SkyWest Airlines. Where is Hailey from Love on the Spectrum from? Her hometown is Henderson, Nevada, but she currently resides in Las Vegas. What disability does Hailey from Love on the Spectrum have? The reality TV personality is autistic. Are Logan and Hailey from Love on the Spectrum still together? The two are no longer dating. They ended things after filming the show and decided to remain friends, referring to their time together as a learning experience. Why does Hailey talk weird on Love on the Spectrum? The reality TV personality has a distinctive speech pattern that many mistook for a foreign accent, and is directly associated with her autism spectrum diagnosis. Is Hailey still on Love on the Spectrum? She only appeared on Season 4 of the reality TV show as a supporting dater to Logan Pereira and was not a main cast member.

Hailey Kocvara gained public attention through her appearance on Love on the Spectrum, dating Logan Pereira. The two are no longer together but remain friends. She continues to work in school food service and live her life away from the spotlight.

Legit.ng recently published Pari Kim’s biography. She is an American reality TV personality, performer, and autism advocate who gained prominence after appearing on Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum.

Pari found love with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso, and their relationship continued to blossom both on and off screen. She is an alumna of York County Community College and Lesley University and currently works as a CEX influencer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). Read her full biography to learn more about Pari Kim’s career, relationship, and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng