Juliana Olayode has shared her story of abuse while growing up in the hands of people she called her uncles

She also spoke about a painful experience with her choir master, which contributed to her rift with Funke Akindele

Fans prayed for her healing and advised parents on how to properly raise and protect their female children

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode moved many to tears during her interview on Chude Jideonwo’s podcast, With Chude.

She opened up about her rift with Funke Akindele and the person behind the feud. According to Olayode, she was abused by people she called uncles as a child.

Reactions as Juliana Olayode opens up on childhood trauma of abuse from uncles, rift with Funke Akindele. Photo credit@julianolayode/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

When she was 10, her parents separated, leaving her at the mercy of her stepmother.

Juliana Olayode speaks about the stepmother.

The movie star also stated that her stepmother made her go through hell as she forced her to hawk goods without her father's consent, and she tried to hide it from him until her mother caught her one day.

She also said she had to pretend to be blind to beg so that the money she earned for her stepmother would be enough.

Juliana Olayode speaks on Funke Akindele.

On her rift with Akindele, she explained that her music teacher abused her and even took control of her social media accounts, posting in her name.

Fans pray for Juliana Olayode over an interview about abuse. Photo credit@julianaolayode

Source: Instagram

This betrayal ended her relationship with a man she was seeing at the time and affected her bond with Funke Akindele.

Fans react to Juliana Olayode’s interview.

Fans comforted her, praying for healing and advising parents not to leave their daughters in the care of men due to the kind of experiences Olayode went through.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Juilana Olayode's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by the actress. Here are the comments below:

@vivian_dgreat wrote:

"God have mercy, you never know what someone is going through behind the smiles."

@debaams_homes commented:

"You never know what people are going through until you hear from them... Different devils are walking around looking for whom to destroy every day... May we not be part of their victims... Juliana, God is with you."

@ninapretty13 said:

"Female child needs special attention, I swear."

@temi_are39 shared:

"Jully is one special ABBAs girl! And she has not even scratched what He has for her! The world will honor God through her! She is a banger in the hand of God!"

@active16814 wrote:

"I hope and pray she gets healed from the trauma."

@casual_seamstress shared:

"See, if you decide not to let anyone live with you as a parent raising kids, especially not allowing men to live with your girl child, I'm wholly in your support."

Juliana Olayode showers appreciation on her creator

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode shared charming photos of her gorgeous self to commemorate her birthday on June 7, 2023.

The Jenifa Diary’s cast thanked her creator for not letting her down, declaring that He is the reason she is living and glowing.

Toyo Baby, fondly called, flooded social media with lovely photos of her in pink and white attire.

Source: Legit.ng