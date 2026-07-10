Christian Eriksen is continuing his recovery to return to football

Doctors have warned the Danish midfielder against resuming his playing career

Wolfsburg have confirmed Eriksen will undergo rehabilitation in Denmark

Christian Eriksen has taken another step towards returning to professional football despite fresh medical advice urging him to retire following his latest heart-related incident.

The Denmark international collapsed during his country's friendly against Ukraine on June 7 after clutching his chest, almost five years after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen dejected after the Denmark's elimination from EURO 2024 against Germany. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

His implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), fitted in 2021, restored his heart rhythm during the incident before he was taken to hospital. Eriksen later reassured supporters that the episode was "different to 2021" and that he was "feeling good."

Wolfsburg confirms rehabilitation plan

Eriksen's club, Wolfsburg, has now announced that the 34-year-old will continue his recovery in his homeland rather than report for pre-season training.

In a statement reported by the New York Times, the Bundesliga side said:

"Christian Eriksen will soon begin an individual rehabilitation programme.

"After a conversation with VfL managing director Dieter Hecking, it was decided that the 34-year-old will complete this in his home country of Denmark.

"VfL is in regular contact with Christian as well as the treating physicians. For the course of his rehabilitation, we continue to wish Christian all the best."

The decision suggests Eriksen remains determined to resume his playing career despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Heart specialist urges caution

According to Flashscore, Eriksen's comeback ambitions come despite strong warnings from Danish cardiologist Henning Molgaard, who believes returning to elite football carries significant risks.

"Most elite athletes choose to retire after having an ICD implanted."

He added:

"We know he will collapse again at some point. We simply cannot say whether the ICD will be needed in three months, or in three, four, five or ten years. However, it is going to happen again."

Denmark issue major Eriksen update

Legit.ng previously reported that the Danish Football Association issued a reassuring update after Eriksen's collapse against Ukraine, confirming he received treatment and was in good condition.

The statement eased fears among football fans worldwide, many of whom recalled the frightening scenes during Euro 2020 when the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng