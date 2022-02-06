Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, recently took to social media to celebrate his father on his 95th birthday

The celebrity shared series of photos of his young looking aged father with his kids and grand children

Seyi Law gave thanks to God for his father’s new age and fans gushed over the photos and how young the celebrant looked

Celebrated Nigerian comedian and actor, Seyi Law, recently marked the occasion of his father’s 95th birthday in a special way.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Seyi Law shared beautiful photos of the celebrant as well as other family photos.

In the snap, the elderly celebrant still looked very regal as he sat upon a throne-like chair. He rocked a bold coloured agbada and paired it with a matching cap as well as royal beads around his wrists and neck.

Comedian Seyi Law's faher clocks 95. Photos: @seyilaw1

In the other photos featured on the slide, the celebrant was surrounded by his grandkids and grown children.

Seyi Law accompanied the heartwarming photos with a caption where he thanked God for his father’s life.

He wrote:

“This day my heart is filled with gratitude.

To God, we give all the glory.

Our daddy, High Chief (Pa) Roger Japhet Boyisa ALETILE, the AROGBO OLOGELE of Obe Nla Kingdom is 95 years.

Happy Birthday to a wonderful man and father. A lover of people. I celebrate you today.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues join Seyi Law in celebration

Read some of their comments below:

Realwarripikin:

“Awwww HBD grandpa ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I tap O.”

Aqua_lingeries.pjs:

“Happy Birthday handsome Grandpa, more blessings in Good health .”

Deehumorous:

“Happy Birthday Baba ..... your Royal Highness .... we tap into your extraordinary virtue of length of days ..... as we celebrate the awesome life bestowed upon you ... Grace and Peace be multiplied unto you.”

Iamrukar:

“Happy birthday sir, may this not be your last insha Allah .”

Ucheogbodo:

“Very healthy looking 95 years old.”

Juliet.aralu:

“He is even looking younger that that one that is claiming 69.”

Deronke_deronke:

“Haha.....How can this young looking man be 95 years.....Some pple are blessed sha.Happy Birthday sir.”

Joe.valacci:

“LOOKING SO GOOD AT “95YRS"...HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR....( HE EVEN LOOKS BETTER THAT UNCLEAR "TINU".”

Nice one.

