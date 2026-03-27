Aki and his wife shared a viral skit showing fake illness claims for sympathy donations, which came shortly after Blessing CEO publicly announced her stage 4 cancer diagnosis and asked Nigerians for financial support

The comedy clip, where Stephanie acted deaf, dumb and blind while Aki begged for funds, quickly spread online and drew attention to how serious health appeals now mix with social media content

Many Nigerians reacted strongly, saying the trend of turning sensitive issues into skits could make people doubt real cases, especially as public fatigue grows over repeated donation requests in recent times

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife Stephanie Promise Ikedieze have stirred reactions after releasing a comedy skit that mimicked online appeals for medical donations.

The video came just days after controversial influencer Blessing CEO revealed that she was battling stage 4 cancer and asked the public for financial support.

Nigerians react as Chinedu Ikedieze and Stephanie share viral skit on donation appeals after Blessing CEO’s health revelation. Photo: iammsp1/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, March 25, Blessing CEO shared an emotional clip where she spoke about her diagnosis and showed her hair loss.

She explained that the illness had reached stage 4 and pleaded for contributions to help cover treatment expenses, displaying her account details for donations.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing sympathy and concern from her followers.

Two days later, Aki and his wife posted their comedy video. In the skit, Stephanie pretended to be deaf, dumb and blind while her husband urged viewers to send money to their account.

At one point, she suddenly spoke, and Aki declared it a miracle, making the scene humorous.

The clip reflected the format of recent online fundraising appeals, and the timing of the skit has drawn attention online, with many Nigerians pointing out how quickly personal crises involving public figures are turned into comedy.

Social media users noted that such skits could make people confuse genuine medical appeals for content creation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Aki and his wife's skit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@fortunateozuyak said:

"Una dn carry am as skit🤣🤣"

@Hadebammy commented:

"We Nigerians don't take things seriously reason why is that we called it CRUISE .. Which affecting those that needed helps as well."

@AMERICALOVER01 wrote:

"This is why it's important to be careful with serious topics online 💔 not everything should be turned into content"

@LyfAcrosBorders reacted:

"This kind of thing is exactly why people struggle to take serious issues seriously. Health matters like cancer aren't content or trends they're real battles people are fighting every day. Mixing it with skits or clout just blurs the line and can make genuine cases look questionable. Some things should be handled with sensitivity, not turned into entertainment."

@911_woli said:

"Now, them don turn everything to comedy! Truly, Nigerians deserve Nigeria"

@mr_chiboi commented:

"Days after Blessing drop cancer + account number, Aki and wife quick quick drop their own version? Na wa for this Naija content thing o. If na skit, e sweet... but if person dey really sick, make we no turn am to trend abeg."

@JerryBr72287575 wrote:

"Nigeria is a comedy scene and they make jokes out of very important issues 😍😍😍"

Aki and his wife draw attention online as their comedy skit on illness donations sparks debate among Nigerians. Photo: iammsp1

Source: Instagram

Aki's wife fills potholes in Lagos, sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Aki's wife, Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, took action to repair bad roads in Ikeja, Lagos.

She was seen filling potholes with gravel and cement after arriving with materials in her car, explaining that she wanted to make the road safer for drivers.

Her action sparked mixed reactions, as some praised her effort while others questioned whether she had official approval to carry out the repairs.

Source: Legit.ng