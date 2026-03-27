Blessing CEO has proposed a public meeting with VeryDarkMan and medical consultants after the activist offered to personally inspect her breast to verify her stage 4 breast cancer claims

The influencer called VDM's offer disrespectful, saying it bruised her partner's ego, while insisting that she would provide medical evidence in an open and transparent setting

Nigerians have continued to express doubt about Blessing CEO's cancer diagnosis, questioning why someone with stage 4 cancer appears healthy and releases videos constantly

Controversial influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely called VeryDarkMan (VDM), after he offered to personally inspect her breast to confirm her stage 4 cancer claims.

The clash started when Blessing CEO said she could not share her medical reports publicly, insisting that they were private, though she was open to sending them to wealthy individuals who requested.

Nigerians question Blessing CEO's stage 4 cancer claims as she continues releasing daily videos while appearing healthy and strong. Photo: officialbblessingceo/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM challenged her position, saying it was contradictory to keep medical records private while publicly sharing her account details for donations.

He stated that she must provide proof of her illness and even suggested meeting her in Lagos to physically check her breast for lumps, promising to later confirm the truth to the public.

“Anywhere you are in Lagos, I’ll stop by, press the breast..... Even though we had our rough past, I don’t want you to die.”

Responding to VeryDarkMan's request, Blessing CEO shared a video on Instagram, calling VDM's remarks disrespectful, and explaining that she has a partner whose dignity should not be undermined.

She said she would prefer a transparent public meeting where medical consultants could be present to explain her reports, rather than a private inspection.

“That was very disrespectful because I have a man in my life. So if this meeting is going to hold, we’re practically going to have medical consultants.

Pls pls pls , stop disrespecting my MAN, he have been through a lot”

Her response has sparked scepticism online, with many questioning her claims, pointing out her healthy appearance and constant stream of videos addressing critics.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens question Blessing CEO's cancer claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adeola_adenike18 said:

"Who get cancer dey drop video every seconds 😐"

@dominion_ratel_ commented:

"This cancer stage 4 is strong and healthy"

@for_all_beautyy wrote:

"You are loosing your hair without chemo?"

@cynthia_godwin_chinny reacted:

"Blessing pls stop deceiving us how's someone with stage 4 of cancer looking so healthy and not in the hospital 😮"

@kingbusinessempire said:

"You are obviously making content. But please be careful cancer is not a good thing to joke about. Only 5% to 30%survived stage 4 breast cancer and only for 5 years"

@youjustfoundaddy_ commented:

"All this stunt is because ivd is broke 😂 blessing you no Dey shame????"

Blessing CEO replies to VeryDarkMan’s controversial request while netizens question her cancer claim and online activity. Photo: officialbblessingceo/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO addresses prank claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to claims about her stage 4 cancer announcement being a prank.

The influencer had sparked reactions on social media after she announced her battle with cancer in an emotional video and called on the general public for financial help.

In a new video she shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Blessing CEO addressed her critics, saying it shows many are ignorant, and disclosed that she is scared of going to the hospital as she barely falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng