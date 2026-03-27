The 35-second footage showed Kolu in a cozy position with a stunning TikTok influencer

Despite being an orphan born prematurely, the content creator was hailed as a "motivation" for young men focused on financial success

While fans celebrated the "match made in heaven," critics whispered about a possible publicity stunt designed to keep both creators trending

A 35-second bedroom clip that showed pint-sized Nigerian streamer, known for 'Kolu’ with an unidentified TikTok baddie, has gone viral online

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

Kolu is captured in a cozy position with a stunning TikTok influencer . Photos: Kolu

Source: Instagram

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Some fans praised how Kolu’s cash from streaming lets him attract beautiful women despite his quirky look and tough backstory of being born premature and orphaned young.

While some called it motivation to 'stack paper' over appearances, skeptics question if it's real romance or clout-chasing, yet Kolu keeps enjoying life without commenting.

Kolu’s story has often been described as unconventional.

Reports suggest he was born prematurely and lost his parents at a young age — a background that has shaped how many fans view his current success.

Now making money from streaming and online content, he has built a following that sees him as proof that circumstances don’t have to define the future.

And this latest video? For some, it’s just another chapter in that journey.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Kolu's bedroom video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Youngpappi__ stated:

"Wow, the way she's glowing in his arms... true love doesn't see faces, it feels the heart Kolu, you're winning in the game of love, bro! Make her smile like that forever"

@dinho_1545 shared:

"lol just have money abeg and again person wey God give second chance Dey do anyhow like this"

@Cabit161919 commented:

"E no go better for okoko weh dey worship women Imagine the EKUKE go dey set standards for me yet she dey on top bed with someone she will not even take a second look at without Money"

@SimpleRichie_ stated:

"The problem is she obviously don’t understand any words that comes off his mouth — the only thing she understands is the transfer after service rendered"

@Crownmax_1 noted:

"Just get money … even the Holy Bible said money answered all things… so guys pray for success always. Don’t chase women, they will come by themselves"

Kolu was born prematurely and lost his parents at a young age. Photo: Kolu.

Source: Instagram

Kolu denies woman claiming to be his mother

Legit.ng also reported that Kolu Wahala strongly denied knowing a woman who recently appeared online claiming to be his biological mother. In a video, he dismissed the woman's assertions, making it clear that he had no connection to her.

He went further to state that if he ever encountered her in person, he would involve the police and have her arrested.

The controversy stemmed from an emotional video shared earlier by the woman, who claimed she was Kolu's mother and accused him of abandoning her after rising to fame.

Source: Legit.ng