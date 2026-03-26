Otedola Enjoys Holiday in Singapore, His Thoughts on Happiness Ignite Reactions From Nigerians
- A video of billionaire Femi Otedola enjoying a fun time in Singapore has gone viral on social media
- The Nigerian billionaire was seen riding a bicycle as he spotted a simple outfit of a T-shirt and khaki shorts
- While many gushed about his lifestyle, his comment about happiness has sparked conversation online
Popular billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola on Thursday, March 26, 2026, returned to social media with a video from his fun time in Singapore.
The video showed Otedola riding a bicycle past Marina Bay Sands in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.
In the caption of the video, Otedola dropped a comment about happiness, saying it is free.
He wrote,
"Enjoying this sunny Thursday in Singapore Happiness is free … F.Ote."
While the billionaire's post highlighted basic pleasures amid luxury, many Nigerians on social media noted the privilege of traveling to Singapore as they brought up issues of high fuel prices and hardship in the country.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.
The billionaire's pictures also captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image, stirring up conversation online.
The video of billionaire Femi Otedola enjoying his holiday in Singapore is shown below:
Reactions as Otedola rides bicycle in Singapore
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the billionaire's holiday video. Read them below:
agahsam reacted:
"Fuel price is biting harder. Everybody is feeling the heat. Or is it leading by example?"
Baby_Beedee reacted:
"Happiness is free? Why am I not happy now."
Dhinero said:
"Happiness is not free, Sir; Can a poor man be happy why will he be happy for. Poor people just stuck in this mess of a country, how do you expect to even travel outside Nigeria or even enjoy or be happy in Nigeria when the cost of living what to kill the living."
Folideco1 said:
"Come and ride it here in Nigeria first."
ebyenzer reacted:
"This is what Financial freedom looks like. Work hard, make money and travel the world. I celebrate you sir?"
nonsonasty commented:
"Pesin wey use money fly go oversea dey tell us say happiness is free."
unclebigbay143 commented:
"Happiness is free" is a lovely sentiment, but happiness is actually quite expensive in Nigeria, it costs constant generators, bad roads, insecurity, and a daily tax of broken systems that your followers back home are paying while you cycle in other countries."
Czar7Svn reacted:
"this man is an example of make money and enjoy ur money..... no pressure just a free man living his best life."
Otedola's daughter Temi flaunts cooking skills
Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.
She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.
In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.
a
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng