A video of billionaire Femi Otedola enjoying a fun time in Singapore has gone viral on social media

The Nigerian billionaire was seen riding a bicycle as he spotted a simple outfit of a T-shirt and khaki shorts

While many gushed about his lifestyle, his comment about happiness has sparked conversation online

Popular billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola on Thursday, March 26, 2026, returned to social media with a video from his fun time in Singapore.

The video showed Otedola riding a bicycle past Marina Bay Sands in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola shares fun video from Singapore. Credit: realfemiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Otedola dropped a comment about happiness, saying it is free.

He wrote,

"Enjoying this sunny Thursday in Singapore Happiness is free … F.Ote."

While the billionaire's post highlighted basic pleasures amid luxury, many Nigerians on social media noted the privilege of traveling to Singapore as they brought up issues of high fuel prices and hardship in the country.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures also captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image, stirring up conversation online.

Reactions trail billionaire Otedola's comment about happiness. Credit: realfemiotedola

Source: Getty Images

The video of billionaire Femi Otedola enjoying his holiday in Singapore is shown below:

Reactions as Otedola rides bicycle in Singapore

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the billionaire's holiday video. Read them below:

agahsam reacted:

"Fuel price is biting harder. Everybody is feeling the heat. Or is it leading by example?"

Baby_Beedee reacted:

"Happiness is free? Why am I not happy now."

Dhinero said:

"Happiness is not free, Sir; Can a poor man be happy why will he be happy for. Poor people just stuck in this mess of a country, how do you expect to even travel outside Nigeria or even enjoy or be happy in Nigeria when the cost of living what to kill the living."

Folideco1 said:

"Come and ride it here in Nigeria first."

ebyenzer reacted:

"This is what Financial freedom looks like. Work hard, make money and travel the world. I celebrate you sir?"

nonsonasty commented:

"Pesin wey use money fly go oversea dey tell us say happiness is free."

unclebigbay143 commented:

"Happiness is free" is a lovely sentiment, but happiness is actually quite expensive in Nigeria, it costs constant generators, bad roads, insecurity, and a daily tax of broken systems that your followers back home are paying while you cycle in other countries."

Czar7Svn reacted:

"this man is an example of make money and enjoy ur money..... no pressure just a free man living his best life."

Otedola's daughter Temi flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

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Source: Legit.ng