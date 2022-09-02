Some popular Nigerian celebrities have found themselves in the news for the not so good reasons following the unbelievable things that happened to them

These entertainment practitioners had their private time made public by either blackmailers or mistakes on their own part or friends

There is a general saying that no bad publicity, but there are actually some bad ones that the people involved wished they never happened.

One of such not so desirable publicities is when a notable celebrity unclad photos or intimate video made it to the public space.

In this article Legit.ng takes a look at some celebs who have been in such situation

1. Tiwa Savage

Popular female singer, Tiwa Savage during an interview revealed that she has been blackmailed over her intimate tape and the blackmailer is demanding for money.

The Somebody Son crooner maintained that she refused to give the money and own up to her undoing.

Not long after the emotional interview, the tape was released and it went viral on social media subjecting the singer to wide criticism.

2. Maryam Booth

Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth got in the news in the year 2020 when her intimate tape was leaked online.

The tape captured the moment she was dressing up and she accused her ex-lover, Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai to be the brain behind the leaked video.

She noted that Ahmad blackmailed and threatened to release the said video.

3. Oxlade

Young singer, Oxlade's uncensored tape was released on Snaptchat earlier in the year 2022 and the sociam media was awashed with it.

It was reported that Oxlade recorded a a streak of his own uncensored video and a friend recorded it on his phone and published it online.

The video went viral after it made it to Twitter.

4. Cross

Ex Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Cross got in the news when his unclad photo made it to the internet.

Cross shared a photo of himself on Snapchat preparing to take a shower. He was reportedly going to share the clip with a friend privately but mistakingly sent it out to the public.

He got massive criticism for the careless act.

5. Salawa Abeni

Veteran singer, Salawa Abeni,got ahead of a blackmailer with the name Jason who reached out to her asking for money or her nude will be released.

She released the nude herself and addressed her numerous fans to shut it the blackmailer out.

6. Buju BNXN

A Swedish lady got Nigerians talking when she released unclad photos and videos of singer, Buju also known as BNXN on social media.

The lady claimed that the singer impregnated and abandoned her with the pregnancy.

The consequences of his said action was the release of the tape. Buju addressed the situation and revealed that the lady is detention.

