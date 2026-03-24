Asa revealed the shocking cause of her mother’s passing, detailing a sudden medical condition that gave the family no time to prepare

Describing her mother as her "biggest fan," the singer shared touching details about their bond

Asa painted a picture of a shy, generous woman whose "quiet swag" and unwavering support served as the foundation for the singer's global success

International singer and songwriter Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has announced the passing of her mother.

The Femi Mo crooner shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a series of photos along with a deeply emotional message that has touched many.

In her tribute, the singer described her late mother as her foundation and greatest supporter.

Asa says her mother’s sudden passing gave the family no time to prepare. Photo: Asa.

Source: Instagram

“My mother, my reason to be, my queen, my everything,” she wrote.

Asa revealed that her mother died following a sudden brain tumour, a development she said came without warning.

“A sudden brain tumor came without warning and took you too soon,” she added.

The unexpected nature of the loss has made the moment even more difficult, as fans try to come to terms with the singer’s grief.

Beyond the pain, Asa painted a heartfelt picture of who her mother was, a kind, generous, and deeply supportive woman.

According to her, her mother had a quiet personality but carried a unique charm that those close to her would always remember.

“You were generous. The kindest soul. You had your own quiet swag… extremely shy, and so funny. My biggest fan,” she wrote.

Read the tribute of Asa below:

Reactions trail Asa's mum's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@johnnydrille stated:

"I’m so so sorry Asa. I pray God comfort you and your family through this season"

@lolaomotayo_okoye stated:

"I am so sorry for your loss. May God Almighty give you the strength and courage to stand this painful loss. May He comfort you. My deepest condolences."

@just_bettyy wrote:

"God bless her soul and for bringing you and your music into this world. I first heard your music when I was 12yrs old in my dad’s car, growing up in the Middle East your music, it was the main reason I vowed to learn how to speak Yoruba so I could understand what you were saying. Thank you so much for your art and Rest Peacefully mama Asa 🫶🏽❤️‍🩹. (Please if you can come back and perform in london at Ronke’s Scott that would absolutely appreciate, would be life changing to experience you perform live)"

Asa describes her mother as her biggest fan. Photo: Asa.

Source: Instagram

Asa opens up on struggle before fame

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asa opened up about her experiences abroad and how she coped as a struggling student.

Asa made the revelation during the Bounce interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, where she spoke briefly about her time in Paris, France.

The singer made it known that she went to Paris as a student and was only spending just 1 Euro (460) per day: "When I went to Paris, I went there as a student, I would only spend one Euro a day because I needed to save money to come back home."

Source: Legit.ng