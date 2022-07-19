Singer Asa was among other notable and influential guests who attended the relaunch ceremony of the NNPC

However, the music star’s song of choice at the ceremony which had President Buhari in attendance has stirred reactions on social media

Asa who is known for socially-conscious music performed her hit track, Fire on The Mountain, and many had different things to say

Nigerian singer Bukola Elemide aka Asa is currently trending on social media following her performance at the relaunch ceremony of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The ceremony had top several top dignitaries in attendance including President Muhammadu Buhari and Asa was present to serenade the audience with her music.

Asa performs Fire on The Mountain in Buhari's presence. Photo: @asaofficial/@muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

However, the singer’s choice of song at the event has stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Asa who is known for making socially-conscious music delivered a powerful performance of her hit single, Fire on the Mountain.

The lyrics of the 2007-track tell a story of a nation that has been ravaged by problems and the lackadaisical attitude of citizens and those in power.

Watch Asa’s performance below:

Social media users react

chicapparelhub_ said:

"She picked the right song for the right event."

realestatewithqueen said:

"Asa pass the message subtly to them , they must hear word."

simplyabde said:

"Baba wen fit de sleep sef."

uchennannanna said:

"Will they still get the message ?‍♀️."

sandypreneur said:

"Omo! Vawulence served in a peaceful manner."

ag_courage said:

"I love this I for like to see their faces o cos her lyrics speaks the current state of naija."

nenejones_esq said:

" Baba be picking his teeth and be like “wetin kwansign me? I am tayad of this job fa.”

uniquestellp said:

"Even as she dey sing in his presence , does bubu know the wordings ni na that one we suppose dey afterhe fit dey clap sef."

