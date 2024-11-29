Singer Asa was on the top of her game as she performed her hit song Eye Adaba for President Bola Tinubu in France

The Nigerian politician is currently in France for a three-day visit and was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte

Several fans of Asa hailed her impressive performance and noted that she was the best person to deliver the job

Nigerian singer Bukola Elemide, aka Asa, delivered a remarkable performance with her live band as she sang Eye Adaba for President Bola Tinubu in France.

In her usual demeanor, she was calm as she entertained her audience. The video was shared by a journalist Tolu Ogunlesi and it had netizens wowed by the France-born Nigerian singer.

Tinubu and his wife Oluremi are currently in France for a three-day visit and they were hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The Nigerian politicians would use the opportunity to woo investors to the nation.

Asa was born in Paris, France, to Nigerian parents from Ogun state. The Fire on the Mountain hitmaker has performed in several nations over the years and she is reportedly based in France.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Asa performs for Tinubu

Check out some of the reactions as Asa performs for Bola Tinubu in France below:

@Kakanfo_:

"This is so superb and fantastic."

@AgbalikoF:

"Don't be surprised that it is our president spending all the money for all these entertainments."

@Akinyemi_jones:

"Yeah! I wasn't expecting any other Nigerian artist other than Asa. She's based in France."

@Toksgreat:

"Asa has been proudly flying the Nigerian flag across the globe, she’s never shy of calling herself a Nigerian. She’s indeed, a worthy ambassador."

@seyi365:

"@Asa_official giving me goosebumps since my SSCE days."

@Abayomi_Olat:

"I think FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN would have been a better song for @officialABAT."

@crownfierce:

"Where can I watch the full performance. This Music soothes my soul."

Oyinbo sings P-Square's 'Testimony' for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bola Tinubu is currently in France with his wife Oluremi and they were hosted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife to an interesting dinner.

In a video, a music band led by two white men performed P-Square's hit song Testimony to the excitement of their audience.

Tinubu watched the Oyinbo men as they performed and the video got massive reactions from social media users.

