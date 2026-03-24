Miss Nigeria Organisation publicly apologised to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde after a viral video showed a tense moment with a presenter at their private Patrons and Board dinner

The organisers explained that the event was strictly invite-only and revealed that the media person involved was not officially invited

They urged Nigerians to avoid judging based on short clips, stating that the video circulating online does not reflect the full incident

The Miss Nigeria Organisation has issued an official statement following the viral video of Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the Miss Nigeria Patrons and Board Dinner.

The clip showed the actress visibly upset after a presenter asked her to identify herself, leading to an awkward exchange where she walked away and warned him not to touch her. Reports later confirmed that she eventually granted the interview.

Miss Nigeria Organisation apologises to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and explains what happened in viral interview video at private dinner event. Photo: AsakyGRN/realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In its statement shared on Instagram, the organisation apologised to Omotola Jolade for the discomfort she experienced, describing her as a valued member of the Miss Nigeria community and a close friend who has spent decades opening doors for young creatives.

They emphasised that the dinner was a private, invite-only event and explained that the media representative involved was not officially invited to the event.

"The individual in question was not invited by the Miss Nigeria Organisation and had no official affiliation with our event."

The organisation urged journalists to respect event protocols and the privacy of guests at such functions.

They also asked the public to avoid rushing to judgment based on a short clip, noting that the video circulating online did not capture the full situation.

According to them, multiple individuals repeatedly invaded Omotola’s personal space, making her feel unsafe, and the edited clip failed to reflect the extent of what occurred.

"Following further investigation, we have also learned that what the public saw in the circulating clip is not the full picture. There were multiple individuals involved who repeatedly invaded Omotola’s personal space, making her feel deeply uncomfortable and unsafe. The clip that has been shared was edited and does not reflect the full extent of what occurred."

Miss Nigeria Organisation reaffirmed its support for Omotola Jalade, calling her an icon who continues to inspire many.

Read the full statement of Miss Nigeria Organisation below:

Nigerians react to the official statement on Omotola Jalade

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mena_reke said:

"This generation doesn't understand basic courtesy, respect and regard for elders. Everything is cruise, even at work."

@samuel_ezumah commented:

"I felt very embarrassed on her behalf.....so unprofessional"

@ademola87788 wrote:

"Well written....A global icon, international treasure can't be ridiculed is not acceptable! Organization well setting the record straight...@realomosexy Nigeria is sorry for incompetency of that young man."

@nuelbraxton2 reacted:

"Rightly said. If she was been proud, she won't help them in adjusting the lighting position"

@chindra_oj said:

"I thought we all laughed at the guy and moved on"

Miss Nigeria Organisation clarifies that uninvited presenter repeatedly invaded Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's personal space at private dinner. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

and her husband also posted a message reflecting their strong,

Omotola and Husband Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Matthew Johnson Ekeinde Jr., marked their 30th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages shared on social media.

The couple, who married on March 23, 1996, celebrated the milestone on March 23, 2026, with a slideshow of romantic memories from their wedding day to the present.

Omotola shared her joy online, and her husband also posted a message reflecting their strong, lasting bond.

Source: Legit.ng